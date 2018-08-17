SHELBY, N.C. — Preston Thrash came to the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning with a chance at redemption.
In the top of the inning, Thrash came on in relief and gave up the tying runs to Wilmington (Del.) Post 1 in Friday’s matchup against Thrash’s team, Gauthier Amedee (Post 81).
But with one out and runners on first and third, Thrash laid down a textbook perfect bunt to score Reid Bouchereau with the winning run in the Wombats’ 5-4 victory at the American Legion World Series.
“Everybody’s thinking for me to swing,” Thrash said. “Lay (the bunt) down perfectly, I know we score.
“Definitely makes up for (the top of the seventh).”
With the victory, Gauthier Amedee improved to 2-0 in pool play, leaving them alone atop the Stripes Division. They will wrap up pool play in the final game Saturday in against Dubuque County (Iowa) Post 137. The Iowa team was facing Braintree (Mass.) Post 86 in Friday’s second game.
Game 5’s battle of unbeatens (Wilmington defeated Dubuque County on Thursday) saw Delaware score first when Nate Thomas singled to score Austin Colmery in the top of the first.
Gonzales tied the game at 1 in the bottom of the second when Jordan Badame scored on Brayden Caskey’s two-out single. The Louisiana team took a 2-1 lead in the third inning as Jack Merrifield scored when Bouchereau was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
But Gonzales ended both the second and third innings with the bases loaded.
“We left a lot of guys with bases loaded, but we loaded them with two outs. So we didn’t have an opportunity to do too much but wait for the hit,” Gonzales coach Marty Luquet said. “Their pitchers were bringing it pretty good.”
Wilmington tied it again in the top of the fourth, with Eric Ludman scoring on Jon Golebiowski’s single. The Wombats regained the lead at 3-2 in the bottom of the inning, with a two-out, bases-loaded walk that scored Zane Zeppuhar.
Gauthier Amedee made it 4-2 in the sixth when Merrifield scored on Carson Dabadie’s single. But Thrash walked Chris Ludman and gave up a double to Colmery before pinch hitter Jacob Meisel's two-run single tied the game.
Bouchereau, however, started the bottom of the seventh with a walk to help set up Thrash’s heroics.
“(I told them) it was only tied up, and we could walk them off right here. We just have to get the first guy on. … We’ve bunted like that before the win, so it was nothing new,” Luquet said.
As for Thrash, Luquet said, “He got a chance to redeem himself. He felt like he let his teammates down, and you know that’s the hardest thing in the world when you feel like that. But getting that bunt down and executing it, he redeemed himself. Look, his teammates love him.”