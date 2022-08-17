Jake Rizzo dug down deep, pouring from his heart, when he addressed other student leaders this week at The Dunham School.
The larger-than-life figure cut out of a 6-foot-4, 240-pound mold on the football field reduced himself, as head of the school’s Prefect Program, to the same level as other members of the school’s student leadership arm who were in search of the precise answers Rizzo sought almost two years ago.
“Sometimes you think it’s the worst day and you’re going through this terrible time, and it actually turns out to be the best thing,” Rizzo expressed in his devotional.
Rizzo commands the same respect from his peers in the classroom he’s received from opponents on the field.
He’s a straight-A student with a 4.3 weighted grade point average, has scored 33 on ACT and ranks in the top five of his class with an opportunity to be valedictorian.
The perspective Rizzo speaks from in life, though, is rooted in the initial disappointment he experienced after being switched from starting middle linebacker to defensive end a game into his sophomore year.
“He didn’t understand why or really agree, but he figured it out,” Dunham football coach Neil Weiner said. “He thought it was the biggest mistake ever, now it’s given him a chance to go play college football because the defensive line is where he needed to be.
"For him, that was a difficult time to go through for a short period and then he realized the benefits.”
Obviously Rizzo did more than adjust. He flourished and in 2021 was selected to the District 8-2A first team and All-Metro (Classes 3A-1A) with berths on both the Louisiana Football Coaches Association’s Class 2A all-state second team and LSWA’s honorable mention squad.
He finished the 2021 season with 51 tackles, 7 stops for losses, 2 ½ sacks and forced two fumbles for a team that finished 8-4 and reached the Division III state quarterfinals.
“I was told they wanted to try me at defensive end, I thought that was terrible,” Rizzo recalled. “I thought I had no shot at playing college.
"I was 6-3, 235-240 pounds and it made me sense to everyone but me. Looking back on it, it was the best thing that could ever possibly happen to me because that’s where I’m being recruited. That’s where I’ve had success on the field.”
College recruiters have taken notice.
Rizzo, a three-star prospect, has received scholarships from Power 5 Conference school Colorado along with service academies Army and Air Force.
Mississippi State has indicated its interest in bringing him in for an official visit, while Princeton of the Ivy League has been persistent in its pursuit.
“Our defensive line should be the best I’ve had on a team at any school I’ve been the head coach of,” Weiner said of the unit headed by Rizzo. “He’s our smartest guy, our most physical guy and so we’re counting on him to lead by example.”
For much of the offseason Rizzo also was expected to be Dunham’s starting quarterback, a position he previously played and won a state playoff game in 2020, until a development in March.
Senior Jackson House, the son of LSU defensive coordinator Matt House, secured the position after transferring from St. James Academy in Lenexa, Kansas where he accounted for 3,650 yards and 32 TDs and won a Class 4A state title.
Once again, Rizzo took the move in stride and will serve as a tight end/H-back when his team faces critical short-yardage situations as the Tigers prepare for a revamped District 6-2A.
“It’s another piece that helps our team,” Rizzo said. “I didn’t think it was going to happen and it’s happened for the better of our team.”