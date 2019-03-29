At Dutchtown High
Boys
Team totals: 1, Catholic 151. 2, Zachary 88. 3, Episcopal 68. 4, Dutchtown 54. 5, Westgate 50. 6, St. Amant 40. 7, Lutcher 18. 8, St. James 17. 9, St. Michael 16. 10, Parkview Baptist 14. 11, Donaldsonville 12. 12, East Ascension 11. 13, Istrouma 9. 14, Hammond 8. 15, Ascension Catholic 2.
Field events
Long jump: 1, Dajon Brown, Lutcher, 22-4. 2, Kendall Cleveland, Zachary, 21-8 ½. 3, Keydrain Calligan, Westgate, 21-7.
Shot put: 1, DeAndre Keller, St. James, 56-1. 2, Beau Gremillion, St. Amant, 49-2. 3, Kolby Matthews, Zachary, 46-2.
Javelin: 1, Jack Maddox, Catholic, 170-7. 2, Jackson Rimes, Catholic, 168-7. 3, Christopher Sehring, St. Michael, 158-11.
Triple jump: 1, Javin Auguillard, St. Amant, 41-9 ¼. 2, Caleb Bonine, Catholic, 41-8 ½. 3, Adrian Butler, Lutcher, 41-4.
Discus: 1, Chris Shannon, Catholic, 144-3. 2, Dustin Boudlache, St. Amant, 143-2. 3, Trent Hughes, Dutchtown, 140-8.
Pole vault: 1, Trey Boucher, Parkview 15-0. 2, Beay Domingue, Hammond, 14-6. 3, Logan Stevens, St. Amant, 13-6.
High jump: 1, Chaun Moore, Zachary, 6-6. 2, Ebenezer Aggrey, Catholic, 6-6. 3, Clayton Braud, Episcopal, 6-0.
Track events
4x800-meter relay: 1, Catholic 8:18.19. 2, St. Michael 8:38.03. 3, Westgate 8:46.93.
4x200 relay: 1, Catholic 1:27.24. 2, Westgate 1:27.65. 3, Dutchtown 1:29.53.
1,600 meters: 1, Collin Hedges, Catholic, 4:30.10. 2, David Whithurst, Episcopal, 4:30.64. 3, James Christian, Episcopal, 4:34.58.
110 hurdles: 1, L’Jean McKneely, Zachary, 14.86. 2, Sayer Sauviac, 14.90. 3, Shamar Smith, St. James, 15.27.
100: 1, Dylan Simpson, Dutchtown, 10.84. 2, Christian Bell, Donaldsonville, 10.86. 3, Lamar Riley, Dutchtown, 11.02.
800: 1, Trevor Babcock, Episcopal, 2:00.20. 2, Collin Hedges, Catholic, 2:02.29. 3, Blake Cook, Catholic, 2:02.45.
4x100 relay: 1, Zachary 42.47. 2, Dutchtown 42.48. 3, Westgate 42.67.
400: 1, Sean Burrell, Zachary, 47.82. 2, DJ Butler, Catholic, 48.34. 3, Kayshon Boutte, Westgate, 49.25.
300 hurdles: 1, Sayer Sauviac, Catholic, 40.11. 2, L’Jean McKneely, Zachary, 42.04. 3, Lord Braddock, Dutchtown, 42.38.
200: 1, Kayshon Boutte, Westgate, 21.25. 2, Sean Burrell, Zachary, 21.61. 3, Dylan Simpson, Dutchtown, 22.24.
3,200: 1, Joseph Ellis, Catholic, 10:07.04. 2, Christopher Cuntz, Catholic, 10:24.65. 3, Julian Romano, Episcopal, 10:35.93.
4x400 relay: 1, Catholic 3:22.62. 2, Zachary 3:29.10. 3, Episcopal 3:33.17.
Girls
Team totals: 1, St. Joseph's Academy 150. 2, Zachary 134. 3, Dutchtown 68. 4, Episcopal 39. 5, St. Amant 37. 6, Parkview Baptist 36, 7, Ponchatoula 32. 8, East Ascension 22. 9, St. James 19. 10, Assumption 17. 11, Donaldsonville 15. 12, Dominican 7, St. Michael 7. 14, Istrouma 4. 15, Ascension Catholic 2.
Field events
Long jump: 1, Orsciana Beard, Zachary, 17-10. 2, Claire Holder, SJA, 17-5 ½. 3, Ava Riche, SJA, 16-8.
Discus: 1, Peyton Smith, SJA, 107-3. 2, Sydney Charles, Parkview Baptist, 101-3. 3, Brooke Stewart, St. Amant, 97-6.
High jump: 1, Catherine Couvillion, SJA, 5-2. Izzy Besselman, Episcopal, 5-2. 3, Francie Oliver, Episcopal, 5-2.
Shot put: 1, Micah Taylor, Zachary, 38-11 ½. 2, A’Neesya Dunn, Zachary, 38-2 ¼. 3, Blake Hill, Assumption, 36-4.
Triple jump: 1, Orscianna Beard, Zachary, 38-9. 2, Ava Riche, SJA, 35-1 ½. 3, Lucy Oatley, SJA, 34-9.
Pole vault: 1, Jordan Brown, Dutchtown, 11-6. 2, Sarah Braud, St. Amant, 11-6. 3, Landace Abshire, Parkview Baptist, 10-0.
Javelin: 1, A’Neysa Dunn, Zachary, 111-11. 2, Stephanie Tynes, Zachary, 100-3. 3, Ra’von Robertson, Assumption, 96-10.
Track events
4x800-meter relay: 1, St. Joseph’s Academy 9:49.51. 2, Zachary 10:29.22. 3, St. Michael 10:44.34
4x200 relay: 1, Zachary 1:44.10. 2, Dutchtown 1:45.44. 3, SJA 1:45.70.
1,600 meters: 1, Sophie Martin, SJA, 5:16.55. 2, Callie Hardy, Parkview Baptist, 5:19.03. 3, Lauren Hendry, SJA, 5:31.09.
100 hurdles: 1, Orsciana Beard, Zachary, 15.35. 2, Regan West, St. Amant, 15.69. 3, Niya Hunter, Ponchatoula, 15.75.
100: 1, Ariane Linton, Dutchtown, 11.92. 2, John’nae Louis, St. James, 12.69. 3, Sydney Johnson, East Ascension, 12.70
800: 1, Adele Broussard, Episcopal, 2:19.08. 2, Taylor Winters, SJA, 2:22.52. 3, Lydia Poche, SJA, 2:25.27.
4x100 relay: 1, Zachary 48.88. 2, SJA 48.99. 3, Dutchtown 50.29.
400: 1, Indya Jackson, Zachary, 57.79. 2, John’nae Louis, St. James, 59.47. 3, Sydney Johnson, East Ascension, 59.48.
300 hurdles: 1, Regan West, St. Amant, 46.14. 2, Niya Hunter, Ponchatoula, 46.90. 3, McKenna Ramsey, SJA, 47.13.
200: 1, Ariane Linton, Dutchtown, 24.33. 2, Hannh Jones, SJA, 26.21. 3, Zoa Adams, Zachary, 26.37.
3,200: 1, Adele Broussard, 11:34.22. 2, Virginia Dirks, SJA, 11:42.93. 2, Grace Spriggs, Dutchtown, 11:43.18,
4x400 relay: 1, Zachary 4:03.74. 2, SJA 4:11.16. 3, East Ascension 4:19.30.