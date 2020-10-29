Nicholas Johnson scored four touchdowns and the St. Michael defense held Broadmoor to 46 total yards as the Warriors picked up their first win of the season, dominating the Bucs 41-0 in a District 7-4A game Thursday night at Broadmoor.
St. Michael (1-4, 1-1) scored all of its points in the first half as it held Broadmoor (0-5, 0-2) to minus-5 yards and no first downs in the first two quarters.
How it was won
St. Michael took advantage of three Broadmoor special teams errors in the first quarter to build a 21-0 lead and set the tone for the night.
The first error occurred at the end of Broadmoor’s initial drive.
Punter Nathan Holley bobbled a low snap and was forced to run away from the rush. After scrambling to his right, Holley attempted to kick the ball and had it deflected by a rusher. The blocked punt gave the Warriors possession at the Broadmoor 33-yard line.
St. Michael struck on the next play when quarterback Damon Blocker threw a swing pass to Johnson on the right side and Johnson sped past the entire defense for the first score of the night. Ethan Hames’ extra point put the Warriors up 7-0.
Following the score, the Bucs fumbled a short kickoff that was recovered by St. Michael at the Broadmoor 40.
Five plays later, Johnson scored on a 16-yard touchdown run to put the Warriors up 14-0.
After Broadmoor went three-and-out on its next possession, another bad snap from punt formation led to a fumble that was recovered in the end zone for a touchdown by the Warriors' Tyler Arceneaux to give St. Michael a 21-0 lead after one quarter.
Johnson added scoring runs of 13 and 11 yards in the second quarter and Nicholas Heston capped the scoring with an 11-yard touchdown run just before halftime.
Player of the game
Nicholas Johnson, St. Michael running back
Johnson only touched the ball five times, but four of them were for scores. He totaled 54 yards on four rushes — three of them for touchdowns — and had a touchdown reception for 33 yards.
They said it
St. Michael coach Joey Sanchez
“Our plan for tonight was to improve all phases of our game, but we thought we could dominate and do some things special teams-wise and it got us off to a good start early.”
Broadmoor coach Cyril Crutchfield
“We had three special teams miscues back to back to back, and you can’t do that against a quality opponent. This group is young and we have to focus on finishing plays and getting better.”
NOTABLE
--Broadmoor put together their best drive of the night on the first drive of the second half. The Bucs picked up their only four first downs of the night and covered 59 yards on 15 plays, but the drive stalled at the Warrior 31.
--The second half was played with a running clock