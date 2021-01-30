The difference between a near miss and a record can be as simple as a technique tweak and/or an attitude adjustment.
There was a bit of both as Zachary High’s Chris Hilton Jr. put up the nation’s best high jump mark Saturday at LSU’s High School Indoor Qualifier.
“In my head, I came in wanting to clear 6-foot-10 because I cleared 6-8 at the first meet,” Hilton said. “Once I cleared 6-10, I got into doing it.
“Running through the curve on a jump you are leaning back and then you run through the jump. And on the second attempt, I focused on leaning back to start and that carried me the through the jump.”
Hilton cleared 7 feet, ¼-inch on his second attempt to set a meet record. The jump also tied the Carl Maddox Field House record for high schoolers and is currently the nation’s top indoor mark.
However, Hilton, an LSU football signee, was not the only local jumper to excel during the meet that was split into two sessions. Parkview Baptist’s Ariel Pedigo won the girls high jump in 5-7, a height that ranks fifth nationally. She had near misses on her final two attempts to clear 5-9 ¾, which would have been a top national mark.
“Practice leading up to this meet has been really good. I barely missed getting 5-8 at my last practice and I felt good about getting 5-7 today,” Pedigo said. “I tore my quad (muscle) and I am just starting to get my confidence back. Everything today felt good.”
Hilton and Pedigo claimed the Outstanding Field Performer honors for the meet. The two 60 meters champions, Warren Easton’s Leon Elloie (6.86 seconds, tied meet record) and John Curtis’ Raven Nunnery (set meet record in 7.50 seconds) were the Outstanding Track Performers.
Nunnery also ran on Curtis’ winning 4x400 (seventh nationally) and 4x200 (14th nationally) relays.
PBS’ Pedigo was perhaps the busiest performer. She won the long jump in 18-8 ¾, an effort that ranks 16th nationally, and also placed fourth in the shot put – just five inches out of third place.
Pedigo started her day with a personal best in the 60-meter hurdles in the prelims and placed fifth in the final.
“It was a little crazy for a while,” Pedigo said. “I was going from the long jump to the hurdles and when I looked down, I had the wrong shoes on, so I had to change.”
Zachary Orsciana Beard and Rhen Langley also were impressive. Beard won the triple jump in 38-11 ½ — a mark ranks ninth nationally.
“I felt like I had more speed on the runway than I had at the first meet,” Beard said. “I am working to get my distance better at every meet. I want to see how far I can go.”
Langley swept the boys distance races — winning the 1,600 meters in 4 minutes, 23.43 seconds in the early session and the 3,200 in 9:42.37 in the second session.