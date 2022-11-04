There are no gimmes in District 4-5A, and Central’s 34-27 overtime win against Liberty proved that Friday night.
The Wildcats were able to salvage their fourth win of the season thanks to a stout defensive effort and the hard-nosed running of running back Glen Cage, but the Patriots did make a second-half charge.
How it was won
Liberty (1-9, 0-5 4-5A) got off to a fast start thanks to a 1-yard touchdown run by Tralan Sent, but Central (4-6, 1-4 4-5A) responded with 21 unanswered points in the second quarter, courtesy of three touchdowns from Cage, who eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark in the first half.
Central's three-touchdown lead was cut quickly in the fourth quarter after Patriots defensive back Richard McKneely stepped in front of Jackson Firmin’s pass and returned it 52 yards for a touchdown.
After the Wildcats’ next drive stalled, Gross punched it in from 2 yards out and hit Bryson Morgan on the ensuing 2-point conversion, tying the score at 27 and send the two teams into overtime. Cage’s fifth touchdown of the night gave Central the lead in overtime.
Gross then threw a pass into heavy coverage that was intercepted, ending the Patriots’ comeback bid.
Player of the game
Central running back Glen Cage: On a night when modest rain fall throughout most of the game, Central stuck to what has worked all season — running Cage up the middle. Cage posted video-game-like numbers, racking up 277 yards and five touchdowns on 30 carries.
They said it
Liberty coach Korey Lindsey, on the Patriots' comeback attempt: “We just weren’t efficient enough in the moment. Hats off to my guys. We fought our butts off all year. We’ll be back better and stronger. We took some lumps this year, some growing pains. But we’ll be back.”
Lindsey, on the end of the season: “A lot of learning, a lot growth, a lot of development. And a lot of experience that was gained just from our young program. I appreciate our efforts and we’re going to get better as a program.”
Central coach Sid Edwards, on the Wildcats' 4-5A schedule: “Our league is the best league in the state of Louisiana, and you’ve got to come to battle every night. I’m proud of them. They’ve played well through that gauntlet and they found a way tonight to win. I’m awfully proud of them for that.”
Edwards, on the Wildcats’ 19 pass attempts: “I thought we could throw it around a little bit. We haven’t been throwing a ton but we thought we could. We gave it a shot, but at the end of the day, we’re a ground-and-pound outfit.”