Walker and Scotlandville high schools look to meld together aspects of the old and new normal when they renew their District 4-5A boys basketball rivalry at about 7:15 p.m. Friday at Scotlandville.
“No disrespect to the other teams, but over the last eight or nine years, Walker has been that most consistent rival,” Scotlandville coach Carlos Sample said. “They beat us in our gym back when we had Levi Wright and Pancake (Cleveland Thomas).
"Going back to when (LSU freshman Jalen) Cook came to Walker and we had (LSU's Javonte Smart), it went to another level.”
A total of 200 tickets will be available for purchase at the door for the game that accents a COVID era for both teams. Cook and former Scotlandville star Reece Beekman (Virginia) won Louisiana’s past two Mr. Basketball awards.
But there are new players in place. Walker (14-6) is coming off an 85-82 double overtime win over Class 3A/Division II power University High on Wednesday night.
“Teams are looking at the end of the season a couple of different ways,” Walker coach Anthony Schiro said. “Since district standings don’t matter, some are canceling and looking to cancel games.
"Given the choice, I would rather play. We all want to finish the season, but there are no guarantees. Facing Scotlandville is always a challenge and it has been a big game for a few years now."
The fact that both teams take a defensive-based approach makes the game intriguing. They also match up well physically.
Walker’s 6-foot-4 Donald Butler is the tallest player. In the win over U-High, Walker's Gavin Harris scored a career-high 37 points. Warren Young Jr. leads the Wildcats with a 16.0 scoring average. Harris and Butler are close behind.
Scotlandville is led by Emareyon McDonald, who averages 19.6 points per game and Zaheem Jackson at 14.6 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.
“We both want to use defense to control the game and generate offense,” Sample said. “We’ll see who does it better.”
Dunham sidelined
The Dunham School had to postpone its Friday game against Parkview Baptist because of a COVID quarantine. The game is rescheduled for Feb. 19, said Dunham coach Jonathan Pixley.
Just last week, standout guard Carlos Stewart returned to the Dunham lineup following knee surgery.
“We will be eligible to start practicing again not this Tuesday, but the following Tuesday,” Pixley said. “And then we will play Parkview that Friday. It will be a good game to play before the playoffs.”
Power-ratings play
Issues with COVID quarantines have limited games and exposure for Woodlawn (16-4) and McKinley (12-4). The teams meet at 7 p.m. Friday at McKinley for a game they both need for multiple reasons.
“We were on quarantine early last month and have only played once since then,” McKinley coach Devan Clark said. “Based on what I know, Woodlawn has an all-around solid team. We need that test."
McKinley is led by 6-3 Julian Watson, who averages 14 points per game. Rickie Collins, a 6-3 All-Metro football quarterback, leads Woodlawn with averages of 18 points and 10 rebounds. Woodlawn is currently No. 24 in the LHSAA’s 5A power ratings. McKinley is No. 8 in Division I select.
“We quarantined early in the year. The COVID issue has been with our opponents lately,” Woodlawn coach Brad Voight said. “A win for us could push us up five or six spots in the power ratings.”