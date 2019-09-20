Despite trailing 14-3 at the start of the fourth quarter, Parkview clawed its way back with a pair of long touchdown drives to defeat the visiting Dunham Tigers 18-14.
The loss is the Tigers' (8-2A) first of the season.
The Tigers defense dominated through the first three quarters, yielding only 55 yards and three points.
Poorly-timed penalties helped the Tigers in the first half, derailing promising Parkview drives and setting the Tigers up with good field position for each of their touchdowns.
The Tigers abandoned the two-quarterback system they relied upon in their first two games of the season. Senior scrambler Anthony Safford was healthy, but did not dress out against the Eagles.
Dunham quarterback Stephen Stills carried the offensive load for the Tigers passing for 165 yards and throwing for two touchdowns in the first half.
When a good punt return put the Tigers at midfield with 2:25 left in the second quarter, Stills coolly orchestrated a touchdown drive, finishing with a 1-yard pass to Rhett Guidry giving the Tigers a 14-3 lead with nine seconds left on the clock.
Late in the third quarter, Dunham seemed poised to put the game out of reach.
Stills led a methodical drive down to the Eagles' 17-yard line, chewing up five minutes of the third quarter. But the Eagles rush defense stiffened in the red zone. Instead of attempting a field goal, the Tigers went for it on fourth-and-8.
The Eagles defense stopped them in their tracks and took over on downs with 43 seconds left in the third quarter.
Over the next three minutes, Parkview drove 83 yards to their first touchdown of the game, a five-yard rush by C.J. Golden.
A two-point conversion by defensive lineman DeSanto Rollins put the Eagles within a field goal.
In their next outing, the Eagles defense forced a quick punt.
Despite several offensive penalties, junior quarterback Roman Mula completed a pair of clutch passes to Brennen Laird to keep his team on the field, eventually setting Golden up for the game-winning touchdown run.
C.J. Golden led the Eagles rushing attack, racking up 128 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. Mula threw for 61 yards and added another 68 on the ground.
“Dunham’s a really solid team-- they don’t give you a whole lot,” said Stefan LeFors, Parkview’s first-year head coach. “You gotta go and earn it.
“I challenged them at halftime to make some adjustments, stay the course and believe in it.”
Dunham coach Neil Weiner said injuries made it difficult to combat Parkview’s late-game surge.
“They did a good job of making it difficult for us to stop them on third and fourth down,” Weiner said. “That’s just a credit to their coaches and their players.”
Dunham (2-1) will look to get back on track against against Archbishop Hannan (8-3A).
Parkview (2-1) hope to keep their momentum in their first district matchup against Mentorship Academy (7-3A).