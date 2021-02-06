No site has been announced as of yet for the LHSCA All-Star basketball games, according to LHSCA director Eric Held. One thing is certain — there will be a huge Baton Rouge presence regardless of where it is played.

Seven area boys players and three area girls players were selected for the East squads.

Area boys on the East squad are Deziel Perkins of Madison Prep, Carlos Stewart of The Dunham School, Holden’s Dylan Gueldner, Jehovah-Jireh’s Brandon Harton, Rylen Walker of Central, Bryce Brown of University and Scotlandville’s Emareyon McDonald.

Southern basketball teams prepare for big weekend against Grambling, Jackson State As the Southern men's basketball team approaches what will be, so far, its biggest weekend of the season, coach Sean Woods doesn’t want the Ja…

Doyle’s Presleigh Scott, Haley Franklin of Liberty and Zaachary’s Kali Howard were picked for the East girls team.

More signees

Denham Springs hosted a Friday ceremony that almost literally covered all the bases.

Football players Myles Edwards (Amherst), John McDaniel (Hendrix), Stacy Johnson (Louisiana College) and Chris Smith (Benedictine) were part of the group.

Also signing were golfer Wes Jacobs (Southern Arkansas), baseball players Reese Smith (Holmes Community College) and Lane Dudley (Centenary) and softball player Alexis Richardson (Xavier).

• Live Oak pole vaulter Clayton Simms signed with Kansas. Simms has the nation’s top indoor mark of 17 feet, 4 3/4 inches.

• Three Woodlawn football players were among the signees — Eric Randall III (Memphis), Lanard Harris (Cisco Community College) and Terrell Landry (Miles College).

• Ascension Catholic’s Owen Smith and Jacob Dunn are set to play different sports. Smith signed to play football at Arkansas-Monticello, while Dunn signed to play baseball at Baton Rouge Community College.

• Episcopal distance runner Callie Hardy signed with LSU.

• Walker football player BJ Montgomery signed with Georgia-based LaGrange College.

• Southern Lab running back Lutrell Pruitt signed with Lane College.

• Three Springfield High football players, Josh Coleman, Jaden Conley and Koby Linares, signed with Louisiana College.

• Zachary High golfer Kyle Bennett signed with the University of New Orleans.

Rockets-sized achievement

Holden is known as a girls basketball power with Class B LHSAA titles in each of the last three decades. Credit the Holden boys for grabbing some attention for themselves this week.

The Livingston Parish-based Rockets won their first district title since 2004 when they notched an 85-66 victory over Mount Hermon last week.

Coach notable

Baton Rouge Community College women’s head coach Paula Lee recently picked up her 150th win at the school.

Lee’s journey includes other coaching stops, including stint on staff at LSU. However, her journey started locally as head coach Belaire High. She also was head coach at Kaplan High.