Southern Lab and Madison Prep are two of Baton Rouge’s most storied boys basketball programs. But with great tradition comes plenty of responsibility.
The two teams found themselves on different sides of that spectrum as Madison Prep claimed a 72-57 victory over SLHS on the final day of MPA’s Rumble on the River tournament.
“We had not played since Dec. 4 at the Hamilton Christian tournament and when we came out Thursday night against McMain we were like a car stuck in the mud,” Madison Prep coach Jeff Jones said of a 41-35 loss. “We came in the next day, challenged the guys and got some our rhythm back against Huntington yesterday.
“And I think some of that energy carried over to tonight. At this point, we know what Percy (Daniels) is going to do. We want to see what we can get out of some other guys.”
The Class 3A Chargers (9-1) took a 20-16 first-quarter lead and continued to build on it throughout the Saturday game played at MPA. It was the second loss for the Kittens (9-2).
Dezmond Perkins led MPA with a game-high 26 points, including two 3-pointers. The 6-foot-9 Daniels added 10 points and Dylan Dominique had nine, while Jayce Depron and Jalen Williams each had eight.
Tyler Ringgold scored 19 for Southern Lab. D’Lloyd Joseph (14) and Shane Forman (12) also scored in double figures for first-year head coach Harold Boudreaux.
“The reason why you play in tournaments and games like this is to grade yourself,” Boudreaux, a former LSU player, said. “I thought we did everything we could to prepare for what they would throw at us.
“Tonight, we saw some things we will see from other teams in the future. I felt like we came out flat after playing the last two nights. We’ll learn from it.”
Perkins was a steadying force early. After Southern Lab grabbed a one-point lead twice in the first three minutes, Perkins buried a jumper from the just above the free throw line that gave the Chargers the lead for good.
“I bring the scoring part and I try to play tough and physical,” Perkins said. “That’s what we need to keep working on, playing tough and together.”
Jones notes that Daniels is the only multi-year starter on a roster that includes eight sophomores, a group that Depron is part of.
MPA pushed its lead to 20 points in the third quarter, but SLHS closed to within 14. Jones tried different combinations of players through the second half.
“This year is different,” Depron added. “We all have roles to fill in order for us to win.”