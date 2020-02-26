Tochi Mbagwu sums up his role on the back line of the Episcopal defense succinctly, “The only person behind me is the goalie. I see the whole field, so I call the shots.”
Those game-altering "shots" come with ease. Mbagwu’s decision to quit competitive club soccer before his senior year to focus on academics was much tougher.
“I started playing soccer when I was 5,” Mbagwu said. “And I’ve been playing competitively for a long time. But my goal is to go to medical school some day, so it was something I had to do.”
The Knights and their senior center back still got exactly what they have been longing for — a berth in the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Soccer Championships. Top-seeded Episcopal (15-4-3) meets No. 2 Newman (13-6-3) in the Division IV title game set for 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Southeastern’s Strawberry Stadium.
It is hard to measure the tangible contributions of a soccer defender. They usually don’t score goals or pile up assists like forwards and other offensive players. They don’t get credit for saves like the goalkeeper, either.
However, third-year Episcopal coach Kiran Booluck is quick to give Mbagwu credit. Unlike some coaches, Booluck embraced his senior captain’s decision to step away from club soccer.
“Tochi is a great young man who comes from a wonderful family. His older brother also played for me at Episcopal and now he is in school at Havard,” Booluck said. “They are all very intelligent. Tochi has some high expectations and plans.
“He decided to put in extra time on studies. But at the same time, he continued to train on his own, which isn’t easy. He plays with so much determination. He’s got the heart of a lion and all of his teammates respect him for that. He is their leader.”
When the season began last fall began, Mbagwu wasn’t sure what to expect from himself or the Knights. Episcopal lost to Northlake Christian in the semifinals two years ago and in the quarterfinals last year.
An early-season 1-0 win over their finals opponent Newman helped Mbagwu and his teammates see that they did indeed have it takes to advance to a title game.
“Losing like we did the last two years was hard. But that win (over Newman) gave us a lot of confidence and from there we kept working and getting better,” Mbagwu said. “I think one of the things we did in the past was push ourselves too hard and get down on ourselves. This year, we don’t do that. We play hard, but we don’t put as much pressure on ourselves. We just play.”
Mbgawu said he is likely bound for either Tulane or SMU next year. This week, he and his teammates plan to make the most of their title-game experience.
“Newman is very good, but so are we,” Mbagwu said. “We’re both better than we were early this year. I won’t be surprised if it comes down to who wants it more Saturday. Or who make the last big play.”