Monday

St. John at East Iberville, 6 p.m.

Baker at The Dunham School, 5 p.m.

Ponchatoula at Central, 6 p.m.

University at Northeast, 6 p.m.

West Feliciana at Catholic-PC, 6 p.m.

Central Catholic at Ascension Catholic, 6 p.m.

Capitol at Episcopal, 6 p.m.

Slaughter Community Charter at False River Academy, 6 p.m.

Louisiana School for the Deaf at Family Christian, 6 p.m.

Port Allen at Parkview Baptist, 6 p.m.

The Brighton School at Runnels, 6 p.m.

Southern Lab at Central Private, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Istrouma at Broadmoor, 5 p.m.

Belaire at West Feliciana, 5 p.m.

Scotlandville at McKinley, 5 p.m.

Baton Rouge International at Capitol, 5 p.m.

Woodlawn at Madison Prep, 6 p.m.

Central at Baton Rouge High, 6 p.m.

St. Amant at Dutchtown, 6 p.m.

Crowley at Livonia, 6 p.m.

East Ascension at St. Joseph’s Academy, 6 p.m.

Live Oak at Walker, 6 p.m.

Glen Oaks at White Castle, 6 p.m.

Denham Springs at Zachary, 6 p.m.

Tara at Lee, 6 p.m.

Brusly at St. Michael, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Parkview Baptist at Baker, 5 p.m.

Runnels at Louisiana School for the Deaf, 5 p.m.

Central Private at Slaughter Community Slaughter, 6 p.m.

The Dunham School at University, 6 p.m.

Tara at Zachary, 6 p.m.

Brusly at Glen Oaks, 6 p.m.

Port Allen at Capitol, 6 p.m.

Northeast at Episcopal, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Family Christian at Thrive Academy, 5 p.m.

Madison Prep at Broadmoor, 5 p.m.

Istrouma at McKinley, 5 p.m.

Catholic-PC at Southern Lab, 6 p.m.

Walker at East Ascension, 6 p.m.

False River Academy at Brusly, 6 p.m.

West Feliciana at Glen Oaks, 6 p.m.

Dutchtown at Live Oak, 6 p.m.

Denham Springs at Ascension Christian, 6 p.m.

Woodlawn at Lee, 6 p.m.

St. Michael at Mentorship Academy, 6 p.m.

Tara at Plaquemine, 6 p.m.

Central at Zachary, 6 p.m.

Friday

Family Christian at Walker, 6 p.m.

Saturday

St. Michael at Catholic-PC, 1 p.m.

St. Louis Catholic vs. St. Michael, 2 p.m.

St. Louis Catholic vs. Catholic-PC, 3 p.m.

