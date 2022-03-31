Winning Class B basketball titles is nothing new for Fairview's Rylee Cloud or Simboro's Jordan Crawford, whose teams have won the past three LHSAA Class B championships.
The senior duo now adds another major honor to their career résumés. Cloud and Crawford were selected Outstanding Players on the Class B All-State squads selected by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.
Cloud, an Arkansas signee, was the lone returning starter for Fairview. Cloud played a lead role, averaging 26 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals per game in Fairview's state title run. Two of Cloud's teammates, Reesie Jinks and Bella Smith, also made the all-state squad.
Crawford is joined by teammates Nick Maryland and Chilaydren Newton on boy team. Crawford averaged 16 points and eight rebounds per outing and was the district MVP.
Oak Hill's Kaci West and Lacassine's Micah Rasberry netted Coach of the Year honors.
West guided the Oak Hill girls to the most wins in school history. West's squad rallied past Anacoco to reach the state final for the first time in school history. Oak Hill’s Alexis Dyer also was selected for the first team.
Rasberry and Lacassine also had a remarkable season. The Cardinals earned the No. 4 seed in the playoffs and reached the LHSAA tourney, where they lost to eventual champion Simsboro in the semifinals.
LSWA CLASS B ALL-STATE CHARTS
BOYS
First team
Player School Ht. Cl Avg.
Jordan Crawford Simsboro 6-2 Sr. 16.0
Kenneth Montgomery Zwolle Jr 6-0 Jr. 19.0
Dustin Welch Anacoco 6-3 So. 20.0
Nick Maryland Simsboro 6-3 Sr. 16.0
Aaron Garcia Lacassine 6-0 Jr. 20.0
Second team
Player School Ht. Cl Avg.
Jamaria Clark Doyline 6-2 Jr. 31.0
Chilaydren Newton Simsboro 6-4 Jr. 18.0
Bret Jinks Fairview 5-8 Jr. 17.0
Chris Williams Choudrant 6-2 Sr. 20.0
Ethan Roberts Saline 6-3 Sr. 18.0
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: JORDAN CRAWFORD, SIMSBORO
COACH OF THE YEAR: MICAH RASBERRY, LACASSINE
Honorable mention
Brylon Tyler, J.S. Clark; Jamaria Markray, Doyline; Jake Forbes, Holden; Steve Seamons, Forest; Gage Remedies, Florien; Tyren Thomas, Zwolle; Landon Strother, Fairview; Conner Ashford, Lacassine; Bennett Briggs, Christ Episcopal; Decorien Dixon, Country Day University Academy; Alex Kovall, Episcopal of Acadiana; Chase Taylor, Anacoco
GIRLS
First team
Player School Ht. Cl Avg.
Rylee Cloud, Fairview 5-5 Sr. 24.0
Alexis Dyer Oak Hill 5-10 So. 17.0
Bailey Davis Anacoco 5-10 So. 14.0
Madison Suire Hathaway 5-4 So. 17.0
Reesie Jinks Fairview 5-5 Fr. 15.0
Second team
Player School Ht. Cl Avg.
Chloey Guidry Hathaway 5-4 Sr. 21.0
Latoya Holmes Florien 5-6 Jr. 10.0
Bella Smith Fairview 5-11 Jr. 14.0
Cambree Courtney Holden 5-9 Jr. 15.0
Natalie Yancey Glenmora 5-4 So. 15.0
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: RYLEE CLOUD, FAIRVIEW
COACH OF THE YEAR: KACI WEST, OAK HILL
Honorable mention
Jalexia Caldwell, Castor; Kylee Portilloz, Choudrant; Cali Deal, Quitman; Ikeia Brown, Simsboro; Lexi Parker, Family Community;
Maggie Walker, Stanley; Olivia Sepulvado, Zwolle; Emma Tucker, Oak Hill; Gracie Miller, Midland; Sydnie Cooley, Lacassine; Kaiya Causey, Negreet; Paige Mayo, Anacoco.