Some firsts have been achieved days before the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Soccer Championships begin Wednesday in Hammond. How many of Baton Rouge’s four teams claim titles at the annual LHSAA event now becomes the key question.
“I don’t think Baton Rouge has ever had a year like this one,” University High boys coach Chris Mitchell said. “I don’t ever remember this many teams from here being in one tournament.
“This is the first we (U-High boys and girls) have been in a tournament the same year, let alone play back-to-back. This speaks to the growth in our soccer community and to the programs the schools have all built.”
Having four finalists sets a precedent that will be put to the test Wednesday when the games begin at SLU’s Strawberry Stadium.
The two U-High teams help kick off the tourney in back-to-back contests in Division III title games Wednesday. The third-seeded UHS girls (17-5-2) face top-seeded Loyola (23-2-4) at 4:30 p.m. At 7:30 p.m., the No. 2 Cubs (18-3-2) take on No. 1 Vandebilt Catholic (22-3-8) in the Division III boys final.
Two boys teams from different divisions, Division IV Episcopal and Division I Catholic play in back-to-back finals Saturday to close out the four-day event. Top-seeded Episcopal (15-4-3) meets No. 3 Newman (13-6-3) at 4:30 p.m., followed by third-seeded Catholic vs. top-seeded St. Paul’s (22-0-0) in the Division I final at 7:30 p.m.
U-High won the Division III boys title a year ago. The UHS girls won their last Division III title in 2018. Catholic, which makes its seventh final appearance, lost to St. Paul’s in the 2017 title game. Episcopal lost in the Division III final in 2017.