Southern Lab’s Darren Morris and Logansport’s Jykiveon Hewitt were in a dead heat at the final exchange of the Class 1A boys 4x100-meter relay.
Morris pulled ahead and maintained his lead down the stretch, and Southern Lab went on to win the event during the second day of competition at the LHSAA outdoor track and field championships at LSU’s Bernie Moore Stadium.
The Southern Lab team of Shawn Bates, Dylan Day, Carl Williams and Morris finished with a winning time of 42.99 seconds, just ahead of Logansport at 43.30.
“It was pretty tight when I got the baton, but I had to pull it out for the team,” Morris said. “We were runner-ups last year so we had to do it this year. It was even, but I had to pull out in front.”
The Kittens had competitors in a handful of boys and girls events, but the boys 4x100 win was the only first for Southern Lab or any other local schools in the Class 1A competition.
Ouachita Christian swept the boys and girls team titles in impressive fashion.
The Eagles boys squad started with four wins in the field and never looked back as it ran away from its competitors with 163 points. Country Day was second with 67.
The Ouachita Christian girls were in a close battle with Cedar Creek and St. Frederick until a win in the 4x100 gave them the lead for good. They finished the meet with a win in the 4x400 for a winning total of 80 points. Cedar Creek (59) edged St. Frederick (58) for second.
The Southern Lab girls came up with a second-place showing in the 4x100. The Kittens team included first leg Fiona Selders and anchor Kayotric Taplin.
Selders came in second in the 200. Taplin ran a leg on Lab’s second place 4x200 relay and finished fourth in the 100.
“I didn’t really run the way I wanted (today),” Taplin said. “In warm-ups, I wasn’t really feeling it. There were a couple of things that felt off, but I’m coming back next year and I’m going to run better.”
White Castle seventh-grader Kori Wesley made a splash in her first appearance at the state meet. The 13-year-old placed third in the 100, and she had the lead in the 200 before turning her ankle midway through the race.
“When I came around the curve, my ankle twisted,” Wesley said. “I still feel like I ran good today.”