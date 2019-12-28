WALKER — East Ascension fought off a persistent Jehovah-Jireh to claim a 62-49 win in the Walker Christmas Classic on Saturday night.
Junior forward Hobart Grayson led the Spartans (14-6) with 21 points, followed by Camryn Carter with 19. Carter scored three 3-pointers in the game, and Grayson added another to pace East Ascension.
The Spartans raced out to an 18-7 lead and appeared in control early. But the Warriors (15-11) fought back in the second period and closed the gap to 26-25 with Brandon Harton’s follow-up basket at the 1:30 mark.
As the first half came to a close, Grayson slammed home his second dunk of the half as the Spartans took a narrow 30-28 lead into halftime.
Spartans coach Tyler Turner said he gave his team a lively pep talk at halftime.
“I talked to them about focusing and concentrating on what we did to get that lead,” Turner said. “Jehovah’s got a complete basketball team and you have to lock in and stay focused all four quarters because they always fight hard to stay in the game.”
The Warriors kept it close through most of the third quarter, but the Spartans slowly regained control and Carter made a 3-pointer to give EA a 44-34 lead with 1:34 left in the period.
“We started off playing good team ball and throwing the ball around,” Turner said. “Then we saw we had a little lead and we decided we wanted to start jacking up bad shots and stop playing defense.”
Jehovah-Jireh got to within four points in the fourth quarter, but Carter nailed another 3-pointer to make it 57-44.
The Warriors were led by Harton with 22 points, followed by John-Paul Ricks with 19.
Warriors coach Dirk Ricks said his team has shown a tendency for digging holes and then digging back out.
“We seem to always find a way to get down and then find a way to get back in it,” Ricks said. “We have some younger guys who we need to get more involved and score more points. Our motto is that anyone can play basketball, but it takes a special person to be a Warrior. We never quit.”
Walker 77, Central Lafourche 54: The Walker Wildcats started fast and finished strong, capturing a 77-54 win over Central Lafourche.
After falling behind 18-8 through the first quarter, the Trojans never got close to catching up with the fast-paced Wildcats.
Jalen Cook scored 31 points for Walker, and Warren Young Jr. followed with 13.
Brian Thomas Jr. got the fans on their feet when he took a lob pass from Cook and slammed it home to give the Wildcats (12-3) a 48-27 lead midway through the third quarter.
Danari Washington of Central Lafourche responded by making two consecutive 3-point baskets, but it wasn’t enough for the Trojans (10-6).
Walker coach Anthony Schiro said the game was a needed tuneup as the Wildcats are set to compete Thursday in the Sugar Bowl Classic in New Orleans. They will face a team from Pennsylvania in the opening round, Schiro said.
“We just tried to work on some things with our guys tonight to make ourselves a better team,” Schiro said. “We’ll have our hands full next week, so we’ll see where we are and where we need to go from there.”