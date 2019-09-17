Girls
200-yard medley relay: 1, St. Joseph’s Academy 2:01.42. 2, Episcopal 2:06.75. 3, Baton Rouge High 2:10.55.
200 freestyle: 1, CeCe Werth, St. Joseph’s, 2:03.53. 2, Alexa Ryon Bennett, Episcopal, 2:04.66. 3, Amanda Andrews, St. Joseph’s, 2:06.97.
200 individual medley: 1, Emily Bourgeois, St. Amant, 2:23.97. 2, Anna Webre, St. Joseph’s, 2:24.76. 3, Gabrielle Joffrion, St. Joseph’s, 2:25.93.
50 freestyle: 1, Jenna Van Hoogstraten, University, 26.31. 2, Julia Brinson, St. Joseph’s, 26.85. 3, Sadie Lear, Lutcher, 26.97.
100 butterfly: 1, Amanda Andrews, St. Joseph’s, 1:02.67. 2, Jenna Van Hoogstraten, University, 1:03.75. 3, Anna Webre, St. Joseph’s, 1:05.56.
100 freestyle: 1, Alexa Ryon Bennett, Episcopal, 56.50. 2, Caroline Munson, St. Joseph’s, 57.30. 3, Maddox Saurage, University, 57.42.
500 freestyle: 1, CeCe Werth, St. Joseph’s, 5:21.89. 2, Maddilyn Geyer, University, 5:23.55. 3, Emily Bourgeois, St. Amant, 5:39.79.
200 freestyle relay: 1, St. Joseph’s 1:48.77. 2, Lutcher 1:54.84. 3, St. Amant 1:58.39.
100 backstroke: 1, Maddilyn Geyer, University, 1:02.49. 2, Caroline Munson, St. Joseph’s, 1:04.32. 3, Alyssa Pentas, Parkview, 1:06.72.
100 breaststroke: 1, Maddox Saurage, University, 1:14.36. 2, Caroline Beck, St. Joseph’s, 1:16.55. 3, Kate Russell, St. Joseph’s, 1:17.98.
400 freestyle relay: 1, St. Joseph’s 3:55.08. 2, Lutcher 4:10.68. 3, Episcopal 4:11.84.
Boys
200-yard medley relay: 1, Catholic 1:44.74. 2, Episcopal 1:48.04. 3, University 1:48.40.
200 freestyle: 1, Garrett Accardo, Catholic, 1:52.25. 2, Eugene Jiang, Episcopal, 1:53.25. 3, Nicholas Dominique, Catholic, 1:53.88.
200 individual medley: 1, Riley Brown, Lee, 1:59.94. 2, Christopher Richardson, University, 2:07.13. 3, William Kitto IV, Catholic, 2:08.01.
50 freestyle: 1, Mitchell Gillem, Catholic, 21.96. 2, Landon Godso, Catholic, 23.10. 3, Mason Nyboer, Catholic, 23.30.
100 butterfly: 1, Brenton Cooper, East Ascension, 55.06. 2, Garrett Accardo, Catholic, 56.16. 3, Richard Ge, Baton Rouge High, 58.42.
100 freestyle: 1, Eugene Jiang, Episcopal, 49.19. 2, Mason Nyboer, Catholic, 49.36. 3, Christopher Richardson, University, 50.09.
500 freestyle: 1, William Dejean, Catholic, 5:01.60. 2, Tomas Galvez, Baton Rouge High, 5:09.03. 3, William Kitto IV, Catholic, 5:09.90.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Catholic 1:31.11 2, Zachary 1:39.95. 3, Baton Rouge High 1:40.64.
100 backstroke: 1, Riley Brown, Lee, 54.34. 2, Ben Naquin, Episcopal, 54.84. 3, Christopher Richardson, University, 54.90.
100 breaststroke: 1, Brooks Moore, Parkview, 1:04.25. 2, Owen Leblanc, Dutchtown, 1:04.65. 3, Patrick Murphy, Denham Springs, 1:06.06.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Catholic 3:24.29. 2, University 3:30.35. 3, Episcopal 3:34.97.