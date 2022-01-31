A week ago, Drey Trosclair was set to leave Liberty in order to become the head football coach at Central Lafourche.
Instead, the 31-year-old Trosclair is now locked in as the new head coach at Plaquemine High.
“It’s been a crazy last couple of weeks,” Trosclair said. “I am glad that is all over and I have a place to call home and I am very excited about it. I am ready to hit the ground running. I my opinion, it (Plaquemine) was the best coaching job open this year.
“There is so much tradition and the facilities are second to none. I targeted it and I also interviewed with other schools. I got the offer (from Central Lafourche) before this one. When I accepted the Central Lafourche offer, I had no idea this offer would come. When it happened, I had a decision to make.”
Trosclair was named the Liberty’s first head coach when the school was still known as Lee in January 2019. He supervised the program startup and coached the Patriots through two subvarsity seasons in 2019 and 2020 before joining Class 4A and District 7-4A, which included Plaquemine last fall.
Liberty finished 9-2 and advanced to the Division II quarterfinals before losing to St. Thomas More and its star quarterback Walker Howard. The Patriots’ lone regular-season loss was to Plaquemine.
Before coming to Liberty, Trosclair led Ascension Catholic to back-to-back Division IV runner-up finishes in 2017 and 2018. He was voted the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 1A Coach of the Year in 2017 and had a combined record of 23-5 in those two seasons.
Plaquemine finished 5-5 last fall, winning five games in a row, including a playoff game under interim coach Ron LeJeune. The Green Devils have a talent-rich tradition that includes 15 players who completed in the college/junior college ranks in 2021.
Two former Plaquemine players defensive lineman Davon Godchaux (New England Patriots) and Kevin Dotson (Pittsburgh Steelers) are active NFL players and recent draft choices.
“This is a program that is used to winning,” Trosclair said. “They have been in the quarterfinals several times and made it to the semifinals. My hope is that we can find a way to take things to another level.”
Liberty accepting applications
Liberty is accepting applications for its head football coach position, according to athletic director Brandon White.
The application period runs through Feb. 13. Send applications to White at Bwhite6@ebrschools.org.