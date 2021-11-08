Winning three Class 5A titles since 2015 turned Zachary into one of the Baton Rouge area’s premier football programs. However, the top-seeded Broncos achieved a notable milestone when LHSAA released its playoff pairings Monday.
Zachary claimed the No. 1 seed on the 5A bracket for the first time and leads the list of local nonselect teams headed into the LHSAA playoffs.
“Obviously, I’d rather have that No. 1 ranking in about five weeks,” ZHS coach David Brewerton said. “Of the titles that we’ve won, we’ve never been the top seed. And we’ve never been the top team in the sportswriters poll, either. That happened too.
“I’m proud of our guys for staying the course. They won a district championship, which we also put a lot of stock in. Traditionally, we ramp things up once the playoffs start and I don’t see that changing either.”
The Broncos (10-0) were the only area nonselect team to claim a No. 1 playoff seed. They host No. 32 Slidell (4-5) at 7 p.m. Friday.
Other nonselect teams to achieve pairings milestones include Class 4A Belaire (6-3) and 1A Slaughter Community Charter (5-3). Belaire, seeded 15th, hosts a playoff game for the first time in two decades.
A No. 5 playoff seed is the best ever in Slaughter’s brief playoff history. Slaughter gets a bidistrict round bye this week. Belaire hosts No. 18 Carencro (4-6), the defending 4A champion at 7 p.m. Friday.
Baton Rouge’s lone defending nonselect champion, Madison Prep (9-1) is seeded eighth in Class 3A and hosts Kaplan (4-6) Friday at Memorial Stadium.
“When I got the job before last season I told the players that you can’t expect to sow seeds and collect a harvest right away,” Belaire coach Byron Wade said. “This group has put in the work over two years and this is their chance to reap rewards.
“We know it won’t be easy. Carencro is a run-heavy team that likes to run the option. Injuries have hurt them. Our defense plays well against option and run-heavy teams. The opportunity is there for us.”
Slaughter coach William Myers calls the No. 5 seed an “amazing” accomplishment. The Knights play the West St. John-Block winner next week.
“It is all about executing and eliminating your mistakes,” Madison Prep coach Landry Williams said. “If you don’t, you’re season is over.”
Games to note
In Class 5A, No. 27 Denham Springs (5-4) travel to No. 6 Central (7-3). It is a District 4-5A rematch and another game between rival schools located miles apart.
No. 25 Plaquemine (4-4) at No. 8 Salmen (7-2) in 4A. PHS has a four-game winning streak for interim coach Ron LeJeune, who coached Belaire to its last playoff win in 2003.
No. 21 Donaldsonville at No. 12 Patterson in 3A. Two District 9-3A rivals meet again.