To some, Zachary High School boys basketball coach Jonathan McClinton dished out tough love after a loss to District 4-5A rival Scotlandville.
McClinton saw making his team watch the Hornets accept the East Baton Rouge Parish tourney banner on the Broncos' home floor as a means to an end.
“They did not want to stay out there, but I made them,” McClinton said. “It was the second straight year Scotlandville raised that banner on our home floor and they needed to see it.
“Why? For motivation. Under the circumstances, I should not have to make a pregame speech. I think what happened Dec. 30 sums it up pretty well.”
The Broncos (20-5) travel to Scotlandville (21-3) for a game that helps top Friday’s schedule in the Baton Rouge area. Game time is set for about 7 p.m. The Hornets edged Zachary 48-46 in that EBR tourney final.
Since then, both teams have kept winning. Scotlandville has four straight wins since losing to Liberty and has won 12 of out of 13 games since Dec. 30.
Zachary also has a four-game winning streak since losing to Madison Prep. The Broncos have won eight of 11 since that EBR title game. McClinton said he knows there is motivation for Scotlandville also because Friday’s game is senior night for the Hornets.
“That is a tough place to play and you know what to expect when you go to Scotlandville to play,” hen said. “Just the tradition and job coach (Carlos) Sample does year in and year out is incredible.
“Yes, it’s true they have had some great players. Anyone who puts on that uniform is ready to play. Coach Sample demands the best.”
Scotlandville has won four straight Division I select titles and has played in either an Class 5A or Division I title game each year since 2010, winning seven of 11 titles during that time period, including seven of the past nine.
Guard Emareyon McDonald leads Scotlandville in averaging 19.6 points per game. One key point in the EBR final was a Zachary defense that held McDonald below double figures. Zaheem Jackson adds 14.6 ppg and 7.9 rebounds per game.
Brannon Rodgers leads a balanced Zachary attack with a 15.2 scoring average. The Broncos’ 6-foot-4 Jalen Bolden is averaging 14.9 points per game, followed by Jordan Decuir at 12.2 ppg.
Zachary looks to build on last year’s trip to the Class 5A quarterfinals and McClinton sees this game as a building block for a team with multiple first-year starters.
“This group is young. They have grown and improved a lot,” he said. “But you know what I like best about them? They are not satisfied. They want to continue to get better. This is another big test for us.”