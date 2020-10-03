Thursday’s games
Baton Rouge area
Albany 55, Springfield 25
Ascension Catholic 35, Slaughter Charter 6
Ascension Christian 35, Houma Christian 18
Central 59, Belaire 6
Episcopal 41, Country Day 7
Lutcher 54, Douglass 26
Southern Lab 15, McKinley 0
State
Friday's games
New Orleans area
Baton Rouge area
Statewide
Saturday
Riverside Academy at Caldwell Parish, 6 p.m.
Warren Easton vs. Karr, 7 p.m. at Memtsas