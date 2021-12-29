Scotlandville High School entered the title game of the Bob Pettit/East Baton Rouge tournament as the top seed with nine previous EBR championship banners hanging on its gym wall.
But the night — and the 2021 tournament banner — belonged to second-seeded Liberty. The Patriots (12-2) used a 22-0 second-quarter run as the springboard to a 59-46 victory over Scotlandville in the EBR tourney final played Wednesday night at Scotlandville.
“This was very important for us,” tournament MVP Jacob Wilson said. “It is the first time we have played in the title game and we really wanted to win it.
“When we beat Scotlandville last year some people thought it was a fluke. We wanted to show that it wasn’t.”
Wilson scored a game-high 21 points and had six rebounds for Class 4A Liberty. Taj Jackson added 14 for the winners. Rayvon Smith scored 16 points, while Dorian Booker added 14 points and 15 rebounds for 5A Scotlandville.
It was the first loss of the year for the Hornets (12-1), who were plagued by 25 turnovers, including 10 in the decisive second quarter.
“You can’t turn the ball over that many times and expect to win,” Scotlandville coach Carlos Sample said. “This is one we can definitely learn from.”
A jumper by Wilson gave Liberty a 2-0 lead. A gritty back and forth began soon after that. The score was tied again after two more baskets.
Scotlandville’s defensive intensity helped force eight first-quarter turnovers by Liberty. The Hornets scored the final six points of the period, including a putback and a dunk by Booker in the final minute to claim a 10-4 lead.
Momentum shifted quickly. The notion that Scotlandville would not score in the second quarter seemed hard to imagine. But it happened. The Hornets were 0 for 7 from the floor, which magnified those 10 turnovers.
Liberty’s size and defense, along with some unforced errors, accounted for the Hornets’ second-quarter woes. Wilson scored eight points in the second period for Liberty.
Scotlandville battled back and cut Liberty’s lead to 10 points twice in the third quarter. But the Patriots led 38-25 going into the final period.
Liberty put the game away with a 11-2 run during the first 2½ minutes of the fourth quarter.
A dunk by Jackson made it 49-27 with 5:35 remaining. Scotlandville went on a 19-10 run of tis own to close out the game but could get no closer than 13 points.
“My guys were excited and they wanted to come out and get after it,” Liberty coach Brandon White said. “Scotlandville has been dominant in this tournament for the last 10 years.
“You can see all those banners up there. We came in knowing this could be a big chance for our program to move forward.”
Bob Pettit/East Baton Rouge tournament
At Scotlandville
Fifth-place
Istrouma 51, Broadmoor 35
Leaders: ISTROUMA: Camron Harnett 13, Jaquail Kaigler 12; BROADMOOR: GiQuise Lebeuf 18, Armanta Cross 10.
Halftime: Istrouma 28, Broadmoor 15
Championship
Liberty 59, Scotlandville 46
Leaders: LIBERTY: Jacob Wilson 21, Taj Jackson 14; SCOTLANDVILLE: Rayvon Smith 16, Dorian Booker 14, C’Zavian Teasett 12
Halftime: Liberty 26, Scotlandville 10
All-tournament team: Jayden Neff, Baker; Nicholas Honore, Glen Oaks; Camron Harnett, Istrouma; Jerome Sampson, Northeast; Roosevelt Hamilton, Woodlawn; Jeremiah Sadler, Tara; GiQuise Lebeuf, Broadmoor; Cam Newman, Liberty; Jacob Wilson, Liberty; Quentin Henry, Liberty; C’Zavian Teasett, Scotlandville; John Hubbard, Scotlandville.
Most Valuable Player: Jacob Wilson, Liberty