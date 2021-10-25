1. Catholic (8-0): No change at the top needed. The Bears were dominant again, this time beating St. Amant in Week 8. The script of dominance plays out weekly. Can Woodlawn break the trend?
2. Zachary (8-0): The Broncos put on a show in a 48-32 win over Scotlandville, proving they not only make plays, but also have a sense of when to make plays.
3. University (8-0): What’s not to like about the Cubs? They compete in Class 3A/Division II but their exploits mirror those of Catholic and Zachary in plenty of ways.
4. Madison Prep (7-1): The Chargers have been impressive all year, starting with that season-opening win over St. Thomas More. They also gave U-High its toughest test among 3A schools.
5. Central (6-2): Central rebounded from a loss to Scotlandville in Week 7 with a big win over Walker last week. Up next? The Wildcats host Zachary in 4-5A, which is typically an intriguing matchup.
6. East Ascension (3-3), Woodlawn (3-4) and Scotlandville (3-4): The Spartans beat the Panthers in 5-5A play last week to reach the.500 mark and Scotlandville lost to Zachary in 4-5A.
The records do not look great. But all three of these teams are talented and dangerous, especially as the playoffs loom.
9. Episcopal (7-0), Southern Lab (5-2), Brusly (7-1): Yes, I do have trouble picking just one at times. Each of these teams is worth watching.
Episcopal flew under the radar for quite a while. The knock? Too many top performers graduated. The returning starters shifted to key roles and newcomers have excelled.
Southern Lab is eager to make a return trip to a title game in Division IV, which won’t be easy. But the level of experience is there.
Brusly has been the third-best team in District 7-3A and plays Madison Prep in Week 10.
Up next in 5A/4A: Belaire (5-2), Denham Springs (4-3), Dutchtown (5-2), Liberty (6-1), Plaquemine (3-4), St. Amant (5-2), St. Michael (4-3).
Up next in 3A and below: Ascension Catholic (5-1), Dunham (5-3), Port Allen (6-2), Slaughter Community Charter (5-1).