The Parkview Baptist Eagles got off to a quick start in their home game against the Mentorship Academy Sharks and never looked back blanking the Sharks 35-0.
“A great job by our defense pitching the shutout, very happy with the win but there’s still a few things we need to clean up before we go take on a very tough University Lab team,” Parkview coach Stefan Lefors said.
The Eagles, coming off a nail-biting 18-14 victory over the Dunham Tigers, found it difficult to move the ball at times but finished with 312 total yards . The Sharks struggled to maintain drives finishing with only four first downs and completed just six passes.
“We just didn’t take advantage of the opportunities we had early on. We shot ourselves in the foot a few times, and it just got away from us in the end,” Mentorship coach Chris Bland said.
Eagles quarterback Roman Mula had a strong game running and passing the ball. He completed 9 of 17 passes for 146 yards and rushed 11 times for 78 yards and two touchdowns.
Mentorship quarterback Christian Miles finished 6 of 22 for 52 yards and two interceptions.
On the Eagles (3-1, 1-0 District 7-3A) opening drive Mula hit receiver Chy Rivers on a screen pass for 26 yards. Mula capped the drive with a 3-yard scamper with 8:43 to go in the first quarter.
The Eagles stalled out on their next two drives as Mentorship (2-3, 0-1 District 7-3A) stopped the Eagles running game on early downs, and even forced a turnover on downs near the end of the first quarter.
The Sharks struggled to find their way offensively, as the Eagles defensive line created constant pressure on Miles. Parkview finished with six sacks.
The Eagles came out in the second half a little sluggish, going three-and-out on their first drive, failing to convert a third-and-12.
Parkview started a drive with 11:02 in the fourth quarter with good field position and Golden busted a run to the left sideline but was called back for a block in the back. Mula found an opening to his right and ran into the end zone untouched for a 23-yard touchdown with 8:59 to go in the fourth.
The Eagles forced a fumble inside the Sharks 20-yard line on the ensuing drive and running back CJ Golden finished a quick two-minute drive with a 4-yard touchdown with 6:36 to go in the fourth quarter.
A 4-yard touchdown run by Eagles running back Isaac Ponder with 35 seconds to go was the finishing touch for Parkview.