The St. Joseph's Academy soccer team is headed back to the Division I state semifinals for the second consecutive year.
Judging by Tuesday’s businesslike postgame response, the Redstickers have bigger things in mind.
“Getting back there was absolutely the goal, but the goal’s bigger than that,” SJA soccer coach Kyle Carmouche said. “The goal is to get to the final and see if we can win a title.”
Second-seeded St. Joseph's Academy’s reached the semifinals in rather comfortable fashion, getting a hat trick from Isabella Lalonde, and one goal and two assists from Mary Melancon in an 8-1 regional victory over seventh-seeded Barbe at the Burbank Soccer Complex.
The Redstickers (19-1-3) will host the winner of Wednesday’s Northshore-St. Scholastica match. The semifinal is tentatively scheduled for Saturday.
Barbe (20-5-4), which won its first district title since 2007, provided its only offensive answer after SJA’s Grace Ann Crifasi assisted Mary Bennett Marchand on a goal seven minutes into the match.
Lady Bucs striker Mia Owens gained separation from her defender on a ball that was crossed into the 6-yard box and scored a minute after Marchand’s goal.
Greenley Duplantis of SJA had one save against Barbe, which only had two shots, both in the first half.
“I was pleased by the response, but they just have a lot of talent,” Barbe coach Todd Hoffpauir said. “We did all right after they scored, but good teams take advantage of the mistakes you make and put them in the back of the net.”
SJA unleashed an offensive onslaught that resulted in a 4-1 halftime lead, including the go-ahead goal in the 11th minute when Melancon assisted Madison Hitzman’s ground shot into the left corner.
Lalonde beat her defender and fired a shot from just outside the 18 for a goal in the 18th minute, and five minutes later Lalonde ran onto a long ball and beat goalkeeper Abbie Craven to the left corner.
Craven finished with nine of her 13 saves in the first half.
SJA, which had 26 of 32 shots on goal, maintained its scoring frenzy to reach at least eight goals in a match for the sixth time this season.
Melancon caught up to a long ball and scored in the 44th minute, and Marchand fed Gracie Davis for a shot from the 6-yard box in the 48th minute. The remaining goals came from Melancon on another long ball in the 50th minute before she found Lalonde in the 6-yard box for her hat trick with 10 minutes to play.
“We have been very well spread out with our offense and that’s by design,” Carmouche said. “We try to attack from all over and the numbers have supported that this year.”