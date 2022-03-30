The job Rickey Grant needed turned into a successful career he never expected to have. And now, the 67-year-old Grant is set to retire this spring after 38 years at West Feliciana, including 37 as the Saints’ girls track coach.
“After I got out of college I worked for Kaiser Aluminum for five years,” Grant explained. “They laid off over 700 workers and I was one of them. I heard the school was looking for an assistant football coach and I applied.
“As I was leaving, I was told, ‘And you’re going to help with the girls track team.’ I told my wife they must think because I have daughters I can coach girls.’ I threw the shot put in high school. That was all I knew about track."
A year later, Grant took became the girls head track coach and the rest is significant history. Grant's teams have won eight LHSAA titles and posted eight runner-up finishes. Grant also started the school’s girls cross country program in 1986, the same year he took over as girls track coach.
“We have eight state titles and eight runners-up, but you know what I feel real good about is coaching 43 girls who signed college scholarships,” Grant said. “Watching them get a chance to compete in college and get an education … that is what I really get excited about.”
Grant said going through the COVID-19 pandemic was challenging. He said that experience prompted him to begin thinking about retirement. Grant said he will continue to work in an administrative role through Aug. 31.
“Coach Grant has been a consistent figure in the history of West Feliciana High School athletics,” WFHS athletic director Shelley Genre said. “He has served as a mentor and catalyst for a vast number of our female athletes to move on and excel at the next level. For that, we as a school system, are appreciative.
“Although we are sad to see him go, he is leaving a mark of excellence on Saints track and field.”
West Feliciana Schools Superintendent Hollis Milton adds, “Through the many years of service, coach Grant served the district in numerous roles as a teacher, coach and administrator. But maybe most importantly he was a mentor and friend to so many students, parents and fellow educators. He will be missed, but we wish him a long and happy retirement.”
Grant said some good-natured ribbing still takes place at practices as athletes go through his last season. A Vacherie native, Grant played with future LSU star Terry Robiskie at Second Ward High School, which is now West St. John, and at Grambling with Super Bowl-winning quarterback Doug Williams.
“Sometimes, they get onto to me a little bit and I remind them that I blocked for a guy in high school who was recruited to play for LSU by the governor,” Grant said. “In college, I snapped the ball to the guy who would be the first African American to quarterback a Super Bowl champion. It sounds unlikely, but it happened. I have been blessed.”