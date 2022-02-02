Football was certainly the main attraction, but Wednesday’s signing day was not limited to just one sport on the first day of the NCAA’s winter signing period.
Track throws specialist Laila Guy led a group of three Baton Rouge High athletes who signed with colleges in their respective sports during a ceremony at the school.
Guy signed with UL. She was selected Outstanding Girls Field Performer at the LSU Qualifier meet held two weeks ago after winning the shot put with a throw of 42 feet, 11 inches.
Volleyball player Perri Evans signed with Arkansas-based Hendrix College, while swimmer Gavin Lanka signed with Florida Tech.
Central also had a non-football signee in baseball catcher Caleb Easterling, who signed with Holmes Community College located in Goodman, Ms.
More football signees
Wide receiver Kyle Jones was one of two Woodlawn football players who signed Wednesday. Jones signed with Grambling, while defensive back Marcus Stewart signed with Belhaven.
Other Wednesday signees not included in a previous story about signees include: Live Oak athlete TJ Magee (Davidson), Mentorship Academy's Jonathan Harris (Louisiana Christian) and Amaurieus Follins (Arkansas-Monticello), Brusly defensive lineman Denarius Robinson (Mississippi College), Parkview Baptist linebacker/fullback Wyatt Beck (Belhaven) and East Ascension offensive lineman Jayven Richardson (Kansas-based Hutchinson Community College).
Prep notables
The National Federation of High Schools announced Wednesday that Class 5A Dutchtown High was among its schools of Academic Excellence.
Class 1A Ouachita Christian was the other Louisiana school school included on the NFHS’ nationwide list.
• Lily Garrett of Ruston and Jesuit’s Michael Vocke were the LHSAA’s Class 5A cross country individual champions last fall.
The two runners added recent accolades — being selected as the Gatorade Louisiana Runners of the Year. Gatorade announced the honors in recent days.
Garrett a meet record in the girls 3,200 meters at the LSU Qualifier meet last month.