It’s fair to call Langston Galloway a journeyman as a ninth NBA season draws closer. The journey through basketball and beyond is what motivates and excites the former Christian Life Academy star.
Galloway’s travels brought him to a familiar place Friday morning. Years after honing his skills at BREC’s Longfellow Park located off Plank Road, he returned to dedicate resurfaced outdoor courts, complete with new pro-style goals and court markings.
Youngsters from BREC's Sports Academy were there to celebrate the cooperative effort with the Galloway’s LG Foundation and Cox Communications.
“We’ve been working on this for about five months now,” Galloway said. “Especially coming out of COVID, we really wanted to do something special to help give kids a place outside where they can play.
“To be out in the community in Baton Rouge giving back, this is everything for us. This is a court I grew up playing on. To partner with BREC and Cox for something like this … it’s huge.”
The 30-year-old Galloway smiled as he watched the youngsters spill onto the court from the bleachers to shoot and dribble. Former Scotlandville and Vanderbilt standout Damian Jones was there to support his former teammate.
In 2020-21, Jones and Galloway were part of the Phoenix Suns squad that advanced to the NBA Finals. After spending last season in Sacramento, the 6-foot-11 Jones signed a two-year contract with the Lakers.
Galloway split time between Milwaukee and Brooklyn last season and also played in a series of Olympic qualifiers for USA Basketball. He has not yet signed with a team for 2022-23 and offers an insight on that piece of his future.
“Right now KD (Kevin Durant) and Kyrie (Kyrie Irving) are holding things up,” Galloway said. “Once what those guys do is decided things will fall into place for the rest of us.”
That assessment is likely correct. The 6-foot-1 Galloway has a solid body of work that includes career averages of 8.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.
After going undrafted out of St. Joseph’s, he earned a spot on the NBA’s all-rookie team with the New York Knicks. Galloway split the 2016-17 season between the Pelicans and Sacramento. Three seasons in Detroit followed before the 2020-21 move to the Suns.
Galloway has a basketball game plan away from the court. He unveiled his ETHICS shoe brand during the 2021 NBA Finals, a concept he developed with his wife, Sabrina.
The men’s line has grabbed attention and a women’s line is set to debut later this year. A women’s line makes sense Sabrina Galloway was a multi-sport athlete at St. Joseph’s Academy. She played on three LHSAA championship volleyball teams at SJA and then played volleyball at Loyola.
Asked if there is a volleyball event in the future for the LG Foundation, she responds with an enthusiastic "yes" as her eyes watch four-year Langston II navigating the courts. Soon enough, one-year-old Leigh, will join in the LG crew.
Galloway mentions one more USA qualifier scheduled before he heads off to a yet-to-be determined training camp. Right now, there is no place like home.
“I love the game. I look forward to what happens next,” Galloway said. “We love giving back to Baton Rouge. It is home, always will be.”