BOYS
First team
Player School Ht. Cl. Avg.
Seth Alexander Breaux Bridge 5-8 Sr. 14.8
Joseph Charles Carencro 6-8 So. 18.8
Jaden Shelvin St. Thomas More 6-2 So. 16.3
Jacoby Decker Bossier 5-9 Sr. 19.7
Tra’Michael Moton Woodlawn-Sh 6-2 Sr. 25.0
Second team
Player School Ht. Cl. Avg.
Deandre Hypolite Breaux Bridge 6-3 Jr. 10.3
Julian Landor Carencro 6-5 Sr. 16.2
Duwon Tolbert Leesville 6-5 Sr. 12.7
Jaden Tyler Assumption 5-11 So. 26.0
DT Wicks Plaquemine 6-3 Sr. 16.6
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: JACOBY DECKER, BOSSIER
COACH OF THE YEAR: CHAD POURCIAU, BREAUX BRIDGE
Honorable mention: Robert Coleman, Franklin Parish; Ty Sanders, Tioga; Dontrell Hill, Franklin Parish; Seginald Bryant, Leesville; Carlos Sepulvado, Leesville; Keydrain Calligan, Westgate; Leon Smith, Rayne; Frank Robinson, Ellender; Dionjahe Thomas, Ellender; Kaalas Roots, Bossier; Herman Key, B.T. Washington; Zion Crawford, Minden; Jarred Singleton, Morgan City; Eric Thibodaux, South Lafourche; Marlon Robinson, Assumption; Quinn Strander, E.D. White Catholic; Josh Ratcliff, Assumption; Hunter Dean, Lakeshore; DeVaughan Gross, Woodlawn-BR.
Girls
First team
Player School Ht. Cl. Avg.
Domonique Davis DeRidder 5-7 Sr. 25.4
Terris McKay Ellender 5-5 Sr. 14.2
Cabria Lewis Warren Easton 5-6 Sr. 12.0
Emily Ward Benton 6-0 Sr. 20.2
Diamond Hunter Lee 5-8 Jr. 22.0
Second team
Player School Ht. Cl. Avg.
Elizabeth Ratcliff Teurlings Catholic 5-7 Sr. 19.5
Raven Franklin Neville 5-7 Sr. 14.4
Chloe Fleming South Terrebonne 5-6 Sr. 19.2
Breanna Sutton Warren Easton 5-5 So. 18.0
Ashanti Eden Salmen 5-6 Sr. 22.0
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: DOMONIQUE DAVIS, DeRIDDER
COACH OF THE YEAR: VALENCIA WILSON, LEE
Honorable mention: Cordel Batiste, Cecilia; Johnae Thomas, Northside; Jasmine Sanders, Grant; Makayla Bynum, South Lafourche; Ra’von Robertson, Assumption; Trastasia Hester, Ellender; Tanisha Hester, Ellender; Sh’Diamond Holly, Morgan City; Mya Phillips, Helen Cox; Jatlen Henderson, Salmen; Brionne Woods, Cabrini; Derrica Gilbert, Minden; A’Niya Lagarde, Lee; Brittany Theriot, Vandebilt Catholic; Ava Pitre, South Lafourche; Ja’rielle James, Leesville; Brooke Kendrick, Buckeye; Qua Chambers, Benton, Junior; Bre Rodgers, Minden, Senior; Ty Nevels, North DeSoto, Senior; Tytianna Wynn, BTW, Senior; Shakalyn Cotton, Livonia.