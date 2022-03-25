MONROE — And the streaks go on for two of the Baton Rouge area’s top girls powerlifting programs.
Lutcher won its 15th straight title in Division III-Class 3A and Port Allen claimed its third consecutive crown and ninth overall in Division IV-2A during a record-setting girls day at the Ochsner/LHSAA Powerlifting meet.
“It really is kind of a way of life for them,” Lutcher coach Jon Magendie said. “You can’t just train 10 to 12 weeks of the year, call it season and then do what they do. They set goals … usually right after state. And stick with them.
“We only have two seniors. Our older girls were great and we saw some of our younger lifters mature. It was a great effort.”
The Bulldogs overpowered the Division III competition by winning six of the 10 weight classes to score 65 points, well ahead of Grant (24) during the meet at UL-Monroe's Fant-Ewing Arena.
Port Allen faced a tougher challenge. The Pelicans scored 57 points to outdistance Pope John Paul II (44) and Northlake Christian (41). Livingston Parish-based Holden was the Division V runner-up. The three-day meet concludes Saturday with boys competition for Division I and Division II starting at 9:30 a.m.
“We left a little weight on the bar, but you have to keep moving through the meet and handle adversity,” PAHS coach Brandon Bizette said. “They were able to do that and achieve some great things.”
Local competitors claimed Outstanding Lifter honors in Division I, III, IV and V.
Zachary’s Jaydan Jackson was the Top Lifter on the Heavy Platform in Division I. She set division records at 165 pounds with a bench press of 255 pounds, a deadlift of 440 pounds and total of 1,085 pounds.
The Lutcher duo of Blair Ursin and Malaya “Sugar” Mitchell swept the top lifter honors in Division III. Ursin was the top competitor on the light platform. Competing at 148 pounds, Ursin set a composite record with a total lift of 915 pounds that included a deadlift of 415 points. Mitchell competed at 165 pounds and took top honors for the heavy platform with a total lift of 835 pounds.
“I feel amazing … and it is just amazing to be part of a team like this,” Mitchell said. “We all push and motivate each other.”
Port Allen's Alexis Alford was the top lifter on the lower platform at 148 pounds. Her total lift was 905 pounds as she won an individual title for a second straight year.
“There was no way we were going to let this one get away after missing the chance to win a title two years ago because of COVID,” Alford said. “I put in the work. … We all put in the work to make this happen."
Holden’s Kayla Davis was the top lifter on the heavy platform in Division V with a total of over 1,000 pounds and competed in the over-220 weight class. Teammate Mary Woods was the 220 champion.
Other notables
DIVISION I: Woodlawn High had a champion at 97 pounds in Carolina Alvarado, while Mia Gonzales of Dutchtown (181) also won a title.
Victoria Drost (123) and Raygan Bosco (198) helped Denham Springs place fourth in the team standings with 22 points to lead all local teams.
OTHER DIVISIONS: Port Allen’s Sulma Camaja won a third straight Division IV title at 97 pounds and finishes her career unbeaten
It was not all about Lutcher in Division III. Parkview Baptist’s Anna Wooten (114) also was an individual champion. St. Michael’s Meredith Taliaferro (114) was the area’s only champion in Division II.