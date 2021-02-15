Boys
1, Scotlandville (23-3): A three-point win over 4-5A rival Zachary on Friday and a win over Southside at the Cajundome Saturday puts the Hornets back on top.
2, Madison Prep (18-3): All good things do eventually come to an end. That was the case for the Class 3A Chargers’ 13-game winning streak, thanks to a loss to Division II power St. Thomas More Saturday at the Cajundome.
3, Zachary (20-6): Once again, the Broncos pushed Scotlandville to the limit for a second time before losing. It will be interesting to see how this team fares in the post season.
4, Liberty (17-6): The Class 4A/Division II Patriots beat Plaquemine to clinch the 7-4A title for a second straight year in their final regular-season game.
5, Walker (16-8): There were two more wins for the District 4-5A Wildcats before a loss to 1A/Division IV power Calvary at the Cajundome.
6, University (24-4): The Class 3A/Division II Cubs got back on track with two wins last week, including a three-point win over 7-3A rival Parkview Baptist.
7, Dunham (13-11): No games for the Class 2A/Division III Tigers last week. Dunham is set to return from quarantine this week.
8, Catholic (16-8) and Central (19-5): The 5-5A Bears have won twice since coming back from COVID issues, while a loss to Scotlandville does not hurt Central’s standing in this group.
10, Port Allen (12-8): Looks and records can be deceptive … a point the 2A Pelicans prove with some impressive wins, along with a couple of notable close losses.
On the outside looking in: Baker, Doyle, Family Christian, Parkview Baptist, Plaquemine, Jehovah-Jireh, St. Amant, Southern Lab.
Girls
1, Doyle (23-4), Liberty (19-6), Madison Prep (15-6): Doyle in Class 2A and Madison of 3A both are rated No. 1 in the power ratings in their classes. Liberty is No. 3 in Division II and is a two-time defending champion. Tough to not tie these three.
4, Episcopal (21-4): The Division III, Class 2A Knights have been impressive all year. Two of their close losses came to Doyle and MPA, which speaks volumes.
5, Albany (19-5): Say traditional power in girls basketball and Albany comes to mind. Though Madison Prep took over the No. 1 team in the 3A power ratings, the Hornets are another team to watch.
6, Walker (27-4): WHS finished out its season with a 2-1 record, including a loss to 4A Belle Chasse. Though injuries have made the season more challenging, the Wildcats have made it work.
7, Zachary (18-8): A loss to Scotlandville in a 4-5A season finale offers a glimpse into how much parity there is in the BR area.
8, Brusly (25-9): The Panthers could be a surprise team in the playoffs. They are No. 4 in the 3A power ratings, which is notable to say the least.
9, Plaquemine (18-6) and East Iberville (20-6): Two Iberville teams from different classes. Plaquemine is No. 7 among 4A teams, while EIHS tops the 1A ratings.
On the outside looking in: Denham Springs, Donaldsonville, Scotlandville, Holden, Scotlandville, St. Amant, St. John, University, White Castle.