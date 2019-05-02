A group of ancient Greek philosophers thought four was the perfect number. The Jehovah-Jireh boys track team certainly won’t argue with that logic.
The Warriors piled up 104 points while winning their fourth straight Class C title to open the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Track & Field meet on Thursday at LSU’s Bernie Moore Track Stadium.
“That’s four,” the Warriors’ a smiling Antonio Williams said emphatically, holding up four fingers as stepped off the awards stand with his 4x400-meter relay teammates.
Christ Episcopal finished second with 79 points, followed by Reeves at 57. Christ Episcopal ran away with the Class C girls title, scoring 179 points to outdistance Hackberry (112) and Summerfield (45).
“We had a couple of kids who pulled up injured in the 100 meters,” JCA coach Dirk Ricks said. “The rest of the guys stepped up. Jaxon Cobb had a really great day, scoring points to help put us over the top.”
Jehovah Jireh scored points in 10 events and had multiple top three finishers in the 800 meters and triple jump. Though the Warriors placed third in the night’s first running event, the 4x200-meter relay, the finish was still significant — it gave Ricks’ team the lead for the first time and they never looked back. JCA went on to win the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
Cobb also helped set the tone by winning the 110 hurdles in 16.84 seconds even before teammates Adrian Sharper Jr. and Joshua Arnaud were injured during the 100 meters.
But Cobb also helped pick up the slack by placing second in the triple jump and third in the 300 hurdles. Cobb and distance specialist Carnell Alexander Jr. shared Outstanding Performer honors for the Class C boys. Alexander won the 1,600 in 4 minutes, 51.55 seconds, was second in the 3,200 and third in the 800.
“My best event was probably the 110 hurdles today,” Cobb said. “We decided we needed to go get it for the teammates who got hurt.”
Rodney Carter, who placed second in the 800 and third in the 400, was another key contributor for Jehovah-Jireh.
Covington’s Christ Episcopal won the Class C girls title with 179 points. CES was led by Outstanding Performer Svenya Stoyanoff, who won the 1,600 and 800. The Episcopal School of Acadiana girls and JS Clark Leadership Academy boys of Opelousas won Class B titles on the first day of the three-day meet. ESA scored 112 points, while JS Clark had 73 points.
The number four wasn’t just a theme for JCA. Maurepas’ Kameron Aime won the Class B boys pole vault in 15-6 to top the list of local competitors in Class B. The junior now has four straight LHSAA outdoor titles, including the last two in Class B.
“I’m happy about it (the win) for sure,” Aime said after talking about his three missed tries at 15-10. “Once I got past the opening height I was able to open up and do what I can do. And I had a great job at 15 feet.”
Annie Fink recorded second-place finishes in the 1,600 and 800 for the Class B Runnels girls.