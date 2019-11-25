1, MAKE IT A BAKER’S DOZEN: The nonselect quarterfinals and select semifinals feature 13 local teams.
There are eight nonselect quarterfinalists — Zachary in 5A, Baker, Brusly, Madison Prep and St. James; Capitol in 2A; and East Iberville, White Castle in 1A. And five select semifinalists — Catholic in Division I; University in Division II; The Dunham School in Division III; and Catholic-Pointe Coupee, Southern Lab in Division IV.
2, YOU AGAIN, I, II: Second-seeded Catholic High meets John Curtis for the third straight year in the Division I playoffs. The teams met in the last two title games, with the Bears notching a 20-14 win in 2018 and Curtis winning 49-7 last year.
Meanwhile in Division II, University High plays De La Salle for the third year in a row. The Cubs beat DLS 45-19 in the 2017 title game and 43-14 in the semifinal round a year ago.
3, WELCOME TO THE QUARTERFINALS CLUB: Both Brusly in Class 3A and East Iberville in 1A make the first quarterfinal appearances in the history of their respective schools.
Brusly travels to top-seeded St. James, seeking its second playoff win over a District 9-3A team in the last three weeks. The Panthers beat Donaldsonville in the first round. EIHS (8-2) has already set a school-record for wins in a season.
4, KUDOS TO DISTRICT 7-3A: The local league still has Baker, Brusly, Madison Prep and University in the playoff hunt.
While Brusly makes its debut, it is the first quarterfinal berth for Baker since 2007. Madison Prep was the Class 2A runner-up in 2016 and U-High has won the last two Division II titles.
5, IT’S A DISTRICT 7-1A THING: East Iberville travels to play White Castle in a quarterfinal that will be a rematch of their District 7-1A game played Oct. 18 at EIHS. White Castle won the All-Iberville schools match-up 22-20. White Castle is on its most impressive playoff run since winning the Class 1A title in 2010.
6, FATHERS AND SONS: Two coaches, Baker’s Eric Randall and Neil Weiner of Dunham will each share a quarterfinal/semifinal game with their sons.
Matthew Weiner plays linebacker for Dunham, while Eric Randall III is a wide receiver/defensive back/punter for Baker.
7, A RUSTON CONNECTION: The 20th-seeded Ruston Bearcats are not a team No. 5 Zachary has played during its impressive four-year run that includes three Class 5A titles. But there is a more distant connection that involves ZHS coach David Brewerton. In 1990, Brewerton was a starting offensive lineman for a Catholic High team that lost to Ruston in the Class 4A title game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
8, A KITTEN COMEBACK?: Southern Lab hosts Catholic-Pointe Coupee Friday at SU’s A.W. Mumford Stadium seeking its first title-game berth since forfeiting titles won in 2015 and 2016 as part of LHSAA sanctions. The Kittens advanced to the semifinal round last season.
9, HISTORY FOR THE HORNETS TOO: Catholic-PC last won a Class 1A football title in 1978 and seeks its first chance to play for a title since then. The Hornets were a quarterfinalist last year and beat second-seeded Opelousas Catholic, a District 5-1A rival, for the second time last week to advance.
10, A CAPITOL EVENT: Capitol hosts its first quarterfinal game at Memorial Stadium in more than decade. The Lions host traditional power Kentwood, the Class 1A champion a year ago before moving up to 2A. Oddly enough, Capitol travelled for both quarterfinal and semifinal games during its last deep playoff run in 2009.
Compiled by Robin Fambrough