With their backs to the wall, the 14th-seeded Denham Springs girls outscored No. 19 Chalmette 13-2 in the final three minutes for a 48-45 victory in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.
The big sequence was a six-point trip on the offensive end for the Yellow Jackets with 1:18 to play.
Owls guard Gabby Landry was whistled for her fifth foul, sending the Jackets’ Hannah Hudnall to the line. Before Hudnall’s free throws, Chalmette substituted Kinniah Domino in for Landry and was assessed a technical foul for not having her listed in the official scorebook.
Denham Springs made all four free throws, and Hudnall added a layup to tie the game after the Jackets were awarded possession of the ball.
Denham Springs’ Raegen White, who led all scorers with 23 points, gave her team the lead for good at 47-45 after hitting two free throws with 11 seconds left. Chalmette turned the ball over on the next possession.
The win moves Denham Springs (23-10) into the regional round. The Jackets will play at No. 3 Lafayette, which defeated No. 30 Fontainebleau 75-20.
“Mentally, everybody just decided to step up. You could see it,” Denham Springs coach Rudy Smith said. “When their guard fouled out, I decided to use the press. We didn’t think they would handle it after she fouled out.”
Denham Springs made 11 of 16 free throws in the fourth quarter. Including a 9 for 9 effort from White, the Jackets made 18 of 28 for the game.
After the game was tied 22-22 at halftime, Chalmette (16-6) outscored Denham Springs 15-4 in the third quarter. Avani Miller, who led the Owls with 16 points, made two 3-pointers in the quarter.
Miller’s second 3-pointer put Chalmette up 32-26, and Bryla Major and Landry added baskets in the last two minutes of the quarter for a 37-26 lead.
Turnovers hurt Chalmette in the fourth quarter, when it committed eight of the 17 it had for the game. Denham Springs had 11 turnovers, but none in the last quarter.
“I talk about this all the time. In the games we’ve lost, we turned the ball over way too much,” Chalmette coach Shondra Johnson said. “As the momentum switched, it was (Denham Springs) getting points off our turnovers. That’s how you lose basketball games.”
Neither team led by more than four points in the first half, which featured seven lead changes and four ties. Chalmette’s Kris Lucas scored eight of her 14 points in the half, and she hit a free throw to give the Owls an 18-15 lead with 3:15 left in the second quarter.
Highlighted by White’s 3-pointer, Denham Springs responded with a 7-0 run. Chalmette’s Jergie Douglas and Miller got the final two baskets of the half to tie the game 22-22 at halftime.
“We had a few bounces go our way. We had a few calls go our way, but we finished,” Smith said. “And we made our free throws. They were pressure shots and we knocked them down.”