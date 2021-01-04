Boys basketball
Central 81, Northeast 43
Central 17 23 21 20-81
Northeast 12 10 9 12-43
SCORING: CENTRAL: R. Walker 16, N. Stinson 15, M. James 13, C. Young 8, M. Hillard 8, T. Zheag 7, E. Rizan 6, G. Evans 2, D. Carney 2, D. Butler 2; NORTHEAST: G. Jackson 19, J. Snowden 12, J. Cook 4, J. Beilen 3, J. Gibson 3, J. Thompson 2
3-POINT GOALS: CENTRAL 4 (Walker 2, James, Zheag); NORTHEAST 2 (Gibson, Snowden)
Records: Central 7-3; Northeast 4-6
JUNIOR VARSITY: Central 59, Northeast 24
Scotlandville 80, East Ascension 60
Scotlandville 25 25 15 16 — 80
East Ascension 15 15 19 11 — 60
SCORING: Scotlandville: Zaheem Jackson 26, Emareyon McDonald 24, Cody Fleming 14, C’Zavian Teasett 9, Rayvon Smith 7; East Ascension: Keith Thomas 25, Troy Dunn 19, Treyon Deumore 8, Noerius Walker 6, Deandre Stevenson 2.
3-pointers: Scotlandville 8 (Jackson 4, Smith, Teasett, Fleming, McDonald). East Ascension 2 (Thomas, Dunn).
Records: Scotlandville 11-3. East Ascension 5-6.
St. Michael 55, Live Oak 43
Live Oak 10 15 10 8-43
St. Michael 16 18 9 12-55
SCORING: LO: Davis 16, McGee 14, Morris 7, Wells 4, Henyard 2. SM: Igiede 21, Fields 19, Williams 14, Morris 1.
3-POINT GOALS: LO: 4 (Davis 3, Wells). SM: 4 (Fields 3, Igiede)
Records: SM 8-0