Basketball
Boys varsity games typically start between 7 and 7:30 p.m. Girls varsity games usually begin between 6 and 6:30 p.m.
Boys
Monday
Family Christian at Thrive Academy
Pine at French Settlement
Vandebilt Catholic at Catholic-Pointe Coupee
Baker at East Feliciana
Tuesday
Northlake Christian at Doyle
South Terrebonne at Lutcher
McKinley at Scotlandville
Tara at St. Amant
St. Michael at University
Broadmoor at Zachary
Dutchtown at Denham Springs
Family Christian at Catholic-Pointe Coupee
Episcopal at West Feliciana
Ville Platte at Capitol
Jehovah-Jireh at Dunham
Catholic at Plaquemine
Central Catholic at Brusly
Walker at East Ascension
Parkview Baptist at Port Allen
Central at Southern Lab
E.D. White at East Iberville
Livingston Collegiate at Collegiate Baton Rouge
Lakeshore at Live Oak
Wednesday
Madison Prep at Lee
Catholic-Pointe Coupee at French Settlement
Berwick vs. Mentorship Academy at Sports Academy
West Feliciana at Ascension Catholic
White Castle at East Ascension
Pearl River at Glen Oaks
Thursday
Slaughter Community Charter at Louisiana School for the Deaf
Ascension Catholic at False River Academy
Mentorship Academy at Family Christian
East Feliciana at Thrive Academy
Friday
St. Thomas Aquinas at Doyle
Crescent City at Catholic
St. John at Episcopal
East Ascension at Dutchtown
Denham Springs at St. Michael
Belaire at Capitol
Booker T. Washington at Port Allen
Zachary at McKinley
University at Live Oak
Parkview Baptist at Central Private
Brusly at Plaquemine
East Feliciana at Northeast
Berwick at False River
Tara at Woodlawn
Walker at St. Amant
Vermilion Catholic at Cristo Rey
Phoenix vs. Baker at Baker Middle School
Ascension Christian at Catholic-Pointe Coupee
Ascension Catholic at Donaldsonville
Scotlandville at Southern Lab
Thrive Academy at East Iberville
Collegiate Baton Rouge at Glen Oaks
Saturday
Jehovah-Jireh at Madison Prep
Girls
Monday
Scotlandville at Port Allen
St. Joseph’s Academy at East Ascension
Tuesday
Woodlawn at Dutchtown
Belaire at Glen Oaks
St. Amant at McKinley
Lutcher at Central
Broadmoor at Episcopal
Donaldsonville at Scotlandville
Live Oak at Istrouma
New Iberia at Parkview Baptist
Northlake Christian at Doyle
Wednesday
University at Denham Springs
Scotlandville at West Feliciana
White Castle at Plaquemine
Thursday
East Ascension at Dutchtown
McKinley at St. Joseph’s Academy
Belaire at Catholic-Pointe Coupee
St. Amant at Woodlawn
Friday
Collegiate Baton Rouge at University
Brusly at West Feliciana
White Castle at Walker
Glen Oaks at Parkview Baptist
Breaux Bridge at Livonia
Red River at Zachary
St. Thomas Aquinas at Doyle
East Feliciana at Northeast
Saturday
John Curtis at McKinley, 11 a.m.
Baker at Brusly
Soccer
Boys
Sunday
Brusly at University, 4:30 p.m.
Monday
Brighton at Broadmoor, 5 p.m.
Tuesday
West Feliciana at St. Michael, 3:30 p.m.
Central at Catholic, 6 p.m.
Denham Springs at Baton Rouge High, 6 p.m.
Livonia at Parkview Baptist, 6 p.m.
St. Charles Catholic at Ascension Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Zachary at Walker, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Catholic at University, 5 p.m.
Brighton vs. Runnels at Burbank Soccer Complex, 6 p.m.
Dutchtown vs. St. Amant at The Pit, 6 p.m.
Istrouma at Live Oak, 6 p.m.
Lee at McKinley, 6 p.m.
Tara at Woodlawn, 6 p.m.
Plaquemine at Broadmoor, 6 p.m.
Thursday
Belaire at West Feliciana, 6 p.m.
Friday
Live Oak at Lee, 3:30 p.m.
Baton Rouge High at Catholic, 6 p.m.
Central Lafourche vs. Central Lafourche at The Pit, 6 p.m.
Dutchtown vs. East Ascension at Spartan Stadium, 6 p.m.
Tara at Plaquemine, 6 p.m.
Walker at Central, 6 p.m.
Saturday
Brighton at Episcopal, 11 a.m.
Broadmoor at Woodlawn, 1 p.m.
Central Private vs. Runnels at Burbank Soccer Complex, 1 p.m.
Girls
Sunday
Brusly at University, 3 p.m.
Monday
Walker at West Feliciana, 3 p.m.
Tuesday
Dunham vs. Runnels, 5 p.m.
Walker at Denham Springs, 5 p.m.
Livonia at Parkview Baptist, 5:30 p.m.
Baton Rouge High vs. St. Joseph’s Academy at Burbank Soccer Complex, 6 p.m.
Catholic-Pointe Coupee at Episcopal, 6 p.m.
Lee at Plaquemine, 6 p.m.
Zachary at Central, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Dutchtown vs. St. Amant at The Pit, 6 p.m.
Thursday
St. Michael at West Feliciana, 4 p.m.
North Vermilion at Parkview Baptist, 5:30 p.m.
Lee at Woodlawn, 6 p.m.
Live Oak at Episcopal, 6 p.m.
Zachary at Livonia, 6 p.m.
Plaquemine at Central, 6 p.m.
Walker at Baton Rouge High, 6 p.m.
Friday
East Ascension at Dutchtown, 6 p.m.
Saturday
Catholic-Pointe Coupee at Dunham, 11 a.m.
Denham Springs vs. St. Amant at The Pit, 11 a.m.
Opelousas Catholic at Plaquemine, 11 a.m.
St. Michael at Parkview Baptist, 11 a.m.
Runnels at Episcopal, 1 p.m.
Destrehan at Lee, 3 p.m.
St. Scholastica vs. St. Joseph’s Academy at Burbank Soccer Complex, 6 p.m.