Basketball

Boys varsity games typically start between 7 and 7:30 p.m. Girls varsity games usually begin between 6 and 6:30 p.m.

Boys

Monday

Family Christian at Thrive Academy

Pine at French Settlement

Vandebilt Catholic at Catholic-Pointe Coupee

Baker at East Feliciana

Tuesday

Northlake Christian at Doyle

South Terrebonne at Lutcher

McKinley at Scotlandville

Tara at St. Amant

St. Michael at University

Broadmoor at Zachary

Dutchtown at Denham Springs

Family Christian at Catholic-Pointe Coupee

Episcopal at West Feliciana

Ville Platte at Capitol

Jehovah-Jireh at Dunham

Catholic at Plaquemine

Central Catholic at Brusly

Walker at East Ascension

Parkview Baptist at Port Allen

Central at Southern Lab

E.D. White at East Iberville

Livingston Collegiate at Collegiate Baton Rouge

Lakeshore at Live Oak

Wednesday

Madison Prep at Lee

Catholic-Pointe Coupee at French Settlement

Berwick vs. Mentorship Academy at Sports Academy

West Feliciana at Ascension Catholic

White Castle at East Ascension

Pearl River at Glen Oaks

Thursday

Slaughter Community Charter at Louisiana School for the Deaf

Ascension Catholic at False River Academy

Mentorship Academy at Family Christian

East Feliciana at Thrive Academy

Friday

St. Thomas Aquinas at Doyle

Crescent City at Catholic

St. John at Episcopal

East Ascension at Dutchtown

Denham Springs at St. Michael

Belaire at Capitol

Booker T. Washington at Port Allen

Zachary at McKinley

University at Live Oak

Parkview Baptist at Central Private

Brusly at Plaquemine

East Feliciana at Northeast

Berwick at False River

Tara at Woodlawn

Walker at St. Amant

Vermilion Catholic at Cristo Rey

Phoenix vs. Baker at Baker Middle School

Ascension Christian at Catholic-Pointe Coupee

Ascension Catholic at Donaldsonville

Scotlandville at Southern Lab

Thrive Academy at East Iberville

Collegiate Baton Rouge at Glen Oaks

Saturday

Jehovah-Jireh at Madison Prep

Girls

Monday

Scotlandville at Port Allen

St. Joseph’s Academy at East Ascension

Tuesday

Woodlawn at Dutchtown

Belaire at Glen Oaks

St. Amant at McKinley

Lutcher at Central

Broadmoor at Episcopal

Donaldsonville at Scotlandville

Live Oak at Istrouma

New Iberia at Parkview Baptist

Northlake Christian at Doyle

Wednesday

University at Denham Springs

Scotlandville at West Feliciana

White Castle at Plaquemine

Thursday

East Ascension at Dutchtown

McKinley at St. Joseph’s Academy

Belaire at Catholic-Pointe Coupee

St. Amant at Woodlawn

Friday

Collegiate Baton Rouge at University

Brusly at West Feliciana

White Castle at Walker

Glen Oaks at Parkview Baptist

Breaux Bridge at Livonia

Red River at Zachary

St. Thomas Aquinas at Doyle

East Feliciana at Northeast

Saturday

John Curtis at McKinley, 11 a.m.

Baker at Brusly

Soccer

Boys

Sunday

Brusly at University, 4:30 p.m.

Monday

Brighton at Broadmoor, 5 p.m.

Tuesday

West Feliciana at St. Michael, 3:30 p.m.

Central at Catholic, 6 p.m.

Denham Springs at Baton Rouge High, 6 p.m.

Livonia at Parkview Baptist, 6 p.m.

St. Charles Catholic at Ascension Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Zachary at Walker, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Catholic at University, 5 p.m.

Brighton vs. Runnels at Burbank Soccer Complex, 6 p.m.

Dutchtown vs. St. Amant at The Pit, 6 p.m.

Istrouma at Live Oak, 6 p.m.

Lee at McKinley, 6 p.m.

Tara at Woodlawn, 6 p.m.

Plaquemine at Broadmoor, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Belaire at West Feliciana, 6 p.m.

Friday

Live Oak at Lee, 3:30 p.m.

Baton Rouge High at Catholic, 6 p.m.

Central Lafourche vs. Central Lafourche at The Pit, 6 p.m.

Dutchtown vs. East Ascension at Spartan Stadium, 6 p.m.

Tara at Plaquemine, 6 p.m.

Walker at Central, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Brighton at Episcopal, 11 a.m.

Broadmoor at Woodlawn, 1 p.m.

Central Private vs. Runnels at Burbank Soccer Complex, 1 p.m.

Girls

Sunday

Brusly at University, 3 p.m.

Monday

Walker at West Feliciana, 3 p.m.

Tuesday

Dunham vs. Runnels, 5 p.m.

Walker at Denham Springs, 5 p.m.

Livonia at Parkview Baptist, 5:30 p.m.

Baton Rouge High vs. St. Joseph’s Academy at Burbank Soccer Complex, 6 p.m.

Catholic-Pointe Coupee at Episcopal, 6 p.m.

Lee at Plaquemine, 6 p.m.

Zachary at Central, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Dutchtown vs. St. Amant at The Pit, 6 p.m.

Thursday

St. Michael at West Feliciana, 4 p.m.

North Vermilion at Parkview Baptist, 5:30 p.m.

Lee at Woodlawn, 6 p.m.

Live Oak at Episcopal, 6 p.m.

Zachary at Livonia, 6 p.m.

Plaquemine at Central, 6 p.m.

Walker at Baton Rouge High, 6 p.m.

Friday

East Ascension at Dutchtown, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Catholic-Pointe Coupee at Dunham, 11 a.m.

Denham Springs vs. St. Amant at The Pit, 11 a.m.

Opelousas Catholic at Plaquemine, 11 a.m.

St. Michael at Parkview Baptist, 11 a.m.

Runnels at Episcopal, 1 p.m.

Destrehan at Lee, 3 p.m.

St. Scholastica vs. St. Joseph’s Academy at Burbank Soccer Complex, 6 p.m.

