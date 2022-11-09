A year ago, the LHSAA volleyball tournament ushered in a new era with a move to the Cajundome in Lafayette.
Six local teams set for Thursday quarterfinal contests have designs on a bold move of their own — one that involves bringing home state titles for the first time since 2013.
Two all-local contests help bookend the first day of the three-day tourney that starts at 9 a.m. with ninth-seeded St. Michael (21-12) vs. Dunham (32-6), the top seed, in Division III action.
At 8 p.m., No. 3 Dutchtown (32-9) meets sixth-seeded St. Joseph’s Academy (17-17) in Division.
“The way we see it, we’re playing with house money,” St. Michael coach Rob Smith said. “We’re not supposed to be here, so why not let it rip?”
St. Michael ousted eighth-seeded Lutcher in the regional round to face District 6 rival Dunham. The top-seeded Tigers have played all but one of the quarterfinalists.
Dunham could face another district rival in Parkview Baptist in the semifinals. Dunham coach Donna Pixley is stressing focus.
“Just because you beat a team, it does not mean you automatically do it again,” Pixley said. “We played the schedule we did to prepare for this moment. Now we have to execute."
St. Joseph’s was the last local team to win a title in 2013. The Redstickers also were the Division I runners-up the past two years to Dominican.
Though SJA returns four starters from a year ago, injuries/illness shuffled the lineup for weeks. By contrast, Dutchtown garnered its highest seed under coach Patrick Ricks.
“I don’t think we’ve ever beaten them,” Dutchtown coach Patrick Ricks said. “We have a great deal of respect for St. Joseph’s and everything they have accomplished.
“They played very well over the last couple of weeks to put themselves here. We played each other the first night of the season. Both teams have changed a lot since then. We needs to control the net and keep them out of system.”
Is SJA's 17-17 record misleading? Coach Sivi Miller’s thinks so, nothing that SJA won sets from Division II No. 1 seed St. Thomas More in two regular-season tournaments.
“I have always believed this team has the potential to do great things,” Miller said. “Because we played so many players during the season, I feel comfortable with any move we make."
Fifth-seeded Parkview (27-9) plays No. 4 Haynes (30-6) at 12:40 p.m. also in Division III. Division V Ascension Catholic (21-15) makes it third straight tourney appearance. The Bulldogs face No. 3 Central Catholic of Morgan City, also at 9 a.m.
“We played Central Catholic early in the season,” ACHS coach Janelle Blanchard Leonard said. “I was home sick that night and we had several players out that night too. (Central Catholic is) very good. I am eager to see what we do.”
Parkview coach Becky Madden said she expects to see her team and others play at a high level.
“I think there will be a lot of five-set matches with lots of teams playing at a high level,” Madden said.