Class 5A/4A
1, Catholic: There may be some questions left to answer, but the 5A Bears were very impressive in their jamboree win and lead this group by a slim margin.
2, East Ascension and Zachary: Like Catholic, EAHS scored 49 points in its jamboree.
Defending champion Zachary has a lineup packed with new starters, but top skill players return
4, Live Oak: The Eagles have a solid senior class and have all the tools needed to make a deep playoff run.
5, Scotlandville: Like LOHS, it looks like the Hornets are prepared to shake off a lackluster 2018 season. Both teams will look to challenge Zachary.
6, Dutchtown: The Griffins provided a bit of surprise with their win last week. Big plays on offense and a solid defense proved to be the right formula.
7, St. Amant: This is another team with a lot of new starters in key places. It will be interesting to see how the Gators build on a jamboree win.
8, Plaquemine: No question about the Green Devils status in District 7-4A – they are the favorites. There is plenty of room for this team to grow.
9, Denham Springs: The Yellow Jackets lost their jamboree, but that could just be the wake-up call needed.
10, Central: The Wildcats also are part of the deep 4-5A pack. They need to ride the momentum of a jamboree win and build on it as new starters get experience.
Class 3A and below
1, University: The Class 3A Cubs start the season as the leader of this pack again and has the state’s top senior prospect in DL Jaquelin Roy. But the gap between them and the other teams is much closer than it was the last two years when UHS won 26 straight games and two Division II titles.
2, Southern Lab: Like the Cubs, 1A Southern Lab has a bunch of new starters in key places. A jamboree win over defending 2A champion Amite is a nice starting point for a team that feels it has something to prove.
3, Baker: Yes, the 3A Buffaloes lost to 5A Scotlandville in their jamboree. After being a breakout team a year ago, Baker has plenty of starters back and is poised to make a run at the U-High and the 7-3A title.
4, Madison Prep: The Chargers started slow a year ago and made it to the 3A quarterfinals. They have two top DBs prospects in Major Burns and Joel Williams. How the offense progresses will be a key.
5, St. James: The Wildcats and rival Lutcher move into a new district, 9-3A, and the potential for a deep playoff run is there for coach Robert Valdez’s team. QB Shamar Smith is among the state's most dynamic playmakers.
6, Parkview Baptist: Lots of questions abound as the Eagles swoop back down into 3A after two Class 4A seasons. How will PBS’ new pass-oriented offense and first-year coach Stefen LeFors fare? Thursday’s game with 5A power Catholic may offer up some answers.
7, Lutcher: The Bulldogs have always excelled in 3A, so the drop down from 4A should be a good thing. An infusion of young talent won’t hurt either.
8, Ascension Catholic: Much has changed since the 1A Bulldogs they finished as the Division IV runners-up last December. There’s a new coach in former Dutchtown coach Benny Saia and plenty of new starters. But RB\LB Jai Williams is back to help lead the way.
9, The Dunham School and East Feliciana: The two District 7-2A teams offer different sides of the coin. Dunham is replacing a bunch of players, including LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr. EFHS has some roles to fill, but returns QB Caleb Anderson, a UL commitment and arguably the top player in the district.