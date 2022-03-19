Central Private has hired a new head football coach-athletic director who has a championship pedigree.
Parkview Baptist assistant coach BJ Wilson, who played on the Eagles’ first LHSAA football title team in 2001, will be a first-time head coach with the Class 1A Redhawks.
“I believe Central Private is an up-and-coming place,” Wilson said. “They have great tradition and great family backing. It looks like a gold mine of a place in the future.
“With the new facilities they have and will add, I just believe it will be a place that can be built on in the future. It’s an outstanding place to be.”
Wilson, 38, takes over for Robbie Mahfouz, who spent four years as head coach at CPS. The school recently moved into a new high school complex that will include football and baseball facilities.
The move to Central Private marks Wilson’s first venture away from Parkview. He has served as an assistant at his alma mater since 2008-09. Wilson was defensive line coach/special teams coordinator in 2021. Hen credits his PBS coach, the late Kenny Guillot, for instilling the ideals and desire to be a coach needs.
“As AD, I would like to unite all the teams together,” Wilson said. “When it comes to football, I want to put an ‘old school’ mentality on it, which comes from coach Guillot. He co
“And more importantly, I want to teach these young men to become better men, husbands and fathers like coach Guillot taught us.”
Fast times, record marks
Scotlandville junior Makeriah Harris won the 300-meter hurdles in 41.74 seconds at the Texas Southern Relays Friday night, a time the school said is social media posts is the best ever for Louisiana high school girl.
Harris’ feat follows remarkable performances by two former local high school stars in recent days.
Former Baton Rouge High star Mikiah Brisco claimed a silver medal at the World Indoor Championships, becoming only the 12th woman to run under seven seconds in the 60-meter dash.
Brisco’s time was 6.99 seconds. She won the NCAA 100 meters title for LSU in 2017 and was part of LSU’s collegiate record-setting 4x100 relay.
Kristian Jackson, a former Zachary standout, set a facility/school record for Southeastern with a discus throw of 170 feet, 9 inches Friday night in Hammond.
Want future stars? Episcopal middle schooler Molly Cramer won the middle school indoor title in the 3,000 meters at the adidas Indoor National title in 10 minutes, 38 seconds. Her sister, Lucy, was the runner-up in the middle school mile in 5:17.7.
Top bowler commits to SU
Hammond High’s Jayden Hauck announced her commitment to Southern University prior to the start of this week’s LHSAA bowling playoffs.
Hauck is considered to be the top girls high school bowler since the LHSAA added the sport, according to bowling analyst Lenny Vangilder.
More prep notables
Former Walker High basketball star Jalen Cook of Tulane made the NABC Division I, District 24 first team and first-team American Athletic Conference honors.
• Ascension Catholic basketball standout Demarco Harry finished his career with 2,034 career points. Harry is a Grambling signee who averaged 22.7 points per game as a senior.
• Former Dutchtown and Stanford defensive back Justin Reid signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. Reid started his career with the Houston Texans.
Job opening
East Ascension is seeking applicants for its head boys basketball position. Applicants must have a valid Louisiana teaching certificate.
Email resumes to EAHS athletic director Darnell Lee at Darnell.lee@apsb.org. Call (225) 391-6130 with questions.