Girls
Top individuals
50-yard freestyle: 1, Rylee Simoneaux, Episcopal, 26.01. 2, Alexa Bennett, Episcopal, 26.21. 3, Helen Wang, Baton Rouge High, 27.19.
100 freestyle: 1, Rylee Simoneaux, Episcopal, 55.91. 2, Elia Achberger, Baton Rouge, 56.54. 3, Abigail Gibson, Episcopal, 57.04.
200 freestyle: 1, Rylee Simoneaux, Episcopal, 2:02.26. 2, Cecilia Werth, St. Joseph’s, 2:04.45. 3, Abigail Gibson, Episcopal, 2:07.25.
500 freestyle: 1, Cecilia Werth, St. Joseph’s, 5:33.19. 2, Emmy Wilkinson, St, Amant, 5:50.12. 3, Laura Purgerson, St. Joseph’s, 5:52.46.
200 IM: 1, Elia Achberger, Baton Rouge, 2:17.49. 2, Libby Wilkinson, St. Amant, 2:23.24. 3, Emmy Wilkinson, St. Amant, 2:26.15.
100 butterfly: 1, Kate Fawley, St. Joseph’s, 1:01.98. 2, Elia Achberger, Baton Rouge, 1:04.33. 3, Maddox Saurage, St. Joseph’s, 1:06.15.
100 backstroke: 1, Rylee Simoneaux, Episcopal, 1:00.18. 2, Lyla Roper, St. Joseph’s, 1:07.13. 3, Helen Wang, Baton Rouge, 1:07.25.
100 breaststroke: 1, Ava Ostendorf, St. Amant, 1:13.47. 2, Madeline Oubre, St. Joseph’s, 1:15.60. 3, Anna Guidroz, St. Joseph’s, 1:17.51.
200 medley relay: 1, Episcopal 2:00.97. 2, St. Amant 2:02.64. 3, Baton Rouge 2:03.38.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Episcopal 1:48.32. 2, St. Joseph’s 1:51.26. 3, St. Amant 1:55.79.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Episcopal 3:56.92. 2, St. Joseph’s 4:00.39. 3, Baton Rouge 4:02.40.
Boys
Top individuals
50-yard freestyle: 1, Joseph Duncan, Catholic, 22.81. 2, Sammy Smith, Catholic, 22.96. 3, Jeffery Talbot, Catholic, 23.10.
100 freestyle: 1, Owen Rodrigue, University, 49.32. 2, Jeffery Talbot, Catholic, 49.89. 3, Jackson DeJean, Catholic, 51.13.
200 freestyle: 1, Christopher Richardson, University, 1:43.08. 2, Owen Rodrigue, University, 1:48.96. 3, William DeJean, Catholic, 1:49.21.
500 freestyle: 1, William DeJean, Catholic, 4:55.51. 2, Tomas Galvez, Baton Rouge, 4:57.11. 3, Antoni Staszkiewicz, Baton Rouge, 4:57.42.
200 IM: 1, Eugene Jiang, Episcopal, 1:58.85. 2, William DeJean, Catholic, 2:01.80. 3, Joseph Duncan, Catholic, 2:02.77.
100 butterfly: 1, Christopher Richardson, University, 52.07. 2, Eugene Jiang, Episcopal, 54.86. 3, Tristan Vessel, Zachary, 55,29.
100 backstroke: 1, Christopher Richardson, Episcopal, 52.33. 2, Eugene Jiang, Episcopal, 54.35. 3, Joseph Duncan, Catholic, 55.84.
100 breaststroke: 1, Joseph Duncan, Catholic, 1:02.56. 2, Jason Ge, Baton Rouge, 1:02.66. 3, Carson Crochet, Brusly, 1:02.71.
200 medley relay: 1, Catholic 1:42.19. 2, University 1:44.19. 3, Baton Rouge 1:44.44.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Catholic 1:31.76. 2, Baton Rouge 1:36.81. 3, Denham Springs 1:42.43.
400 freestyle relay: 1, University 3:20.66. 2, Catholic 3:22.35. 3, Baton Rouge 3:25.72.