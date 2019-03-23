Journalists across America are writing about the results of a special counsel’s report that has yet to be seen. I don’t envy them, but I do have an idea how they feel.
A media outlet reported at least one school is facing LHSAA sanctions last week. No one has seen the LHSAA ruling yet, but already folks are lined up to take sides.
The LHSAA is being blasted for issuing a ruling regarding a long-standing bylaw. Others applaud the decision. Yes, with the LHSAA there always seems to be something. I usually don’t mention possible sanctions/rulings until they happen. I want to see the documentation.
Like people on either side of this item, or any LHSAA issue, I’m frustrated. Only not for the same reasons.
I’m tired of the divisiveness. I am not taking sides. Rules can be changed and there are methods for doing just that.
I do not agree with all LHSAA rulings. Because it is a governing body, the LHSAA is not supposed to win popularity contests. There are many schools that find ways to skirt rules and/or justify doing it.
Since the select/nonselect split for football six years ago, it has become easier to take sides rather than find solutions. Social media often compounds matters.
Now it seems like every rumor, ruling etc., becomes a point of debate. And debates can be great, but when they start to overshadow the very thing they are supposed to promote, is it a good thing?
In the 1960s, Walt Kelly noted, “We have seen the enemy and he is us” in the comic strip “Pogo.” It was a reference to the Vietnam War. Could that apply here? Food for thought.
Cook tops team
Walker’s Jalen Cook was voted the MVP of the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Boys Basketball all-tournament team released last week. Loranger’s Jamaya Mingo-Young was selected as the MVP for the girls tourney team.
Other local members of the boys all-tourney team included Scotlandville’s Reece Beekman, Jehovah-Jireh's Brandon Harton Jr., and Madison Prep's Jason Perry. Lee’s Diamond Hunter, Denham Springs' Alexius Horne and Walker’s Tiara Young made the girls tourney team.
Job openings
St. Michael seeks a head baseball coach for the 2020 season. Multiple teacher options exist. Contact Athletic Director Rob Smith at rsmith@smhsbr.org.
• French Settlement also seeks a head boys basketball coach. Applicants must be a certified teacher. Send résumés to FSHS Principal Lee Hawkins at William.hawkins@lpsb.org.
• East Ascension is accepting applications for a head boys basketball coach. Applicants must have a valid Louisiana teaching certificate and previous experience as a head coach.
Send résumés to EAHS Athletic Director Darnell Lee at darnell.lee@apsb.org or call (225) 391-6130.