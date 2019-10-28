High school basketball for teams in Class B-C begins this week with preseason jamborees. Hope and expectations spring eternal for the Baton Rouge area’s top B-C programs — the Jehovah-Jireh boys and Holden girls.
“We’re working every day, trying to get these guys going in the right direction,” said Ricks, whose Class C select team has won the past two Division V titles. “The thing most people don’t realize is that we’ve graduated a number of players for a school our size over the last three years. We’re going to have guys in new positions and some other guys who will be starters for the first time.”
There are two B-C jamborees set. Holden hosts a District 7-B boys/girls jamboree Tuesday. The Rockets, winners of Class B titles in 2016 and 2018, play Livingston Parish rival Maurepas at 5:15 p.m. and Mt. Hermon at 6:45 p.m.
Family Christian hosts a two-game boys jamboree Friday. Ricks’ JCA team meets Phoenix at 5:30 p.m., followed by FCA vs. Grand Isle at 6:30 p.m.
“I really do like this team and feel good about this season,” Forbes said. “We have two seniors and a bunch of young ones. But they really put in the work this summer. We may start with a 12-player rotation at the beginning of the year and then get it to seven or eight by January.”
One key move for Jehovah-Jireh will be Ricks’ son, John-Paul, moving to point guard to replace graduated Class C MVP Jaron Davis. Last year’s title-game MVP Brandon Harton will be looked to for leadership.
Forbes’ seniors also are both accomplished. Jaycee Hughes is the reigning Class B MVP. Emma Hutchinson is a two-sport standout who committed to Louisiana Tech as a softball pitcher last week.
District 7-B Jamboree
Tuesday
At Holden
Boys
Runnels vs. Maurepas, 4:30 p.m.
Holden vs. Mt. Hermon, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Holden vs. Maurepas, 5:15 p.m.
Maurepas vs. Mt. Hermon, 6 p.m.
Holden vs. Mt. Hermon, 6:45 p.m.