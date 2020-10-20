Last Thursday’s thrilling 41-39 win over Opelousas Catholic may be just the spark Port Allen High needs before traveling to play East Feliciana in a District 8-2A opener Friday night in Clinton.
The Pelicans (1-1), like several programs throughout the state, have played two out of a possible three games so far in the LHSAA's COVID-19 altered season. Port Allen lost to Livonia 28-22 in Week 1 and had its Week 2 game against Cohen Prep canceled because of Hurricane Delta.
The silver lining of losing a Week 2 game was the added preparation time for Opelousas Catholic, a team ranked in the Class 1A top 10.
“That week (Cohen) there was so much unknown,” said Port Allen coach Don Gibson. “It was disappointing for kids. We tried everything we could to try to play the game, but we couldn’t get it done. We used that as extra time to prepare. OC is a really good football team.
"It was good to be able to have one of those statement wins. It was big for our program. It’s a good sign for us. This was a good springboard for us into East Feliciana.”
Port Allen prides itself on establishing the run and playing defense. The Pelicans produced 267 yards on the ground last week, while withstanding 347 yards through the air and five touchdowns from Opelousas Catholic quarterback Drake Guidry and his top target, Keon Coleman, one of Louisiana's top 2021 recruits.
Mekyle Franklin led the rushing attack for Port Allen with 121 yards and two touchdowns.
“We want to be able to establish the run, but we’ve also added more to our offense this year,” Gibson said. It’s important for us to have a good passing game to go with our run game.”
Jacoby Howard took most of the snaps at quarterback for Port Allen last week after being eased back into action in Week 1 coming off a hamstring injury.
He made his presence felt in a big way against the Vikings. Port Allen faced a third-and-15 from the Vikings’ 34 with less than two minutes left and a 34-32 lead.
Howard connected with Franklin on a 34-yard touchdown to give the Port Allen defense a little more cushion.
“The pass really wasn’t for him (Franklin), but I saw him and threw it up there for him and he got it,” Howard said. “He’s a hell of a player. He’s my guy.”
Howard and Franklin have chemistry on the field that stems from a friendship that spans over six years off the field.
Similarly, to Gibson, Howard said he believes last week’s victory can help Port Allen down the road in more ways than one.
“Livonia was a tough loss for us and we didn’t get to get that taste out of our mouth the next week with the Cohen game,” he said. “We had it on our mind, and we knew if we stuck with our game plan we could win. It’s definitely a boost to our confidence and it gives us momentum heading into district.”
East Feliciana also enters Friday’s game at 1-1 following a 32-27 win over Westlake.
“They’re athletic,” Gibson said. “They have guys who can make plays.”
Howard said Friday’s game could be used as a measuring stick for Port Allen.
“We can use this game to see where we stand in the district,” he said. “They’re one of the best teams in the district.”