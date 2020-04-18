It has been over a week since the LHSAA pulled plug on its spring sports and remaining championship events. But the uncertainty of what will happen next still remains.
Like the rest of us, the LHSAA is trying to gaze into a crystal ball that offers a hazy picture of what the future of 2020-21 sports might look like, thanks to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Some people have asked about summer sports, like 7-on-7 football, softball, track and baseball. There is an easy answer here — the LHSAA does not oversee summer sports, so it will be up to the respective groups running those summer programs to determine when, or if, they can take place.
Several national groups have already canceled summer games, events, etc. Others, including American Legion baseball, are pondering local play of some type.
Just as our nation won’t have a one size fits all approach with regard to reopening/hosting events, the same is likely true for sports. My hope is that by mid-May or June 1 we will have a better idea what to expect.
Coaching carousel
Tim Waller, most recently an assistant coach at Catholic High, has been hired as the girls basketball coach at nearby St. Joseph’s Academy. Waller, a New Orleans native, has coached at multiple local schools, including Redemptorist, Livonia and Millerville Academy.
He also was an assistant at Holy Cross. He succeeds Mina Williams, who resigned to pursue other opportunities. Anyone else besides me remember Millerville Academy? If you know where Target is located on Millerville, you know where the school was located.
Also, Port Allen High boys basketball coach Derrick Jones confirmed on social media that he did interview for the head coaching job at his college alma mater, Samford, but is set to return to PAHS next year. The Pelicans won the Class 2A title last month.
Recruiting buzz
Southeastern Louisiana University added some notable commitments from area girls basketball players last week. Doyle’s Presleigh Scott, the LSWA’s Class 2A MVP, committed, along with Jade Brumfield of Hammond’s St. Thomas Aquinas for the 2021 signing class.
The Lions also picked up former Zachary player Bryanna Langford for the 2020-21 season. Langford played at Mississippi’s Jones County Community College this past season.
Prep notables
Five former local standouts earned spots on the LSWA’s All-Louisiana Men’s Basketball team.
LSU’s Skylar Mays, a former University High star, was selected as the Player of the Year. Another former UHS standout, Jalen Johnson of UL, was picked as the Newcomer of the Year, after transferring from Saint Louis. Jones also made the second team along with former Madison Prep player William Lloyd of Xavier.
Former Scotlandville star Javonte Smart of LSU and ex-Dutchtown and Madison Prep player Christion Thompson of Tulane were part of the third team.