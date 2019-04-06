There is still time left to nominate athletes and teams for The Advocate’s annual Star of Stars event set for 7 p.m. May 20 at the L’Auberge Events Center.
Our staff will continue to make school visits to athletes in the Baton Rouge Metro area who have been selected as the Star of Stars in individual sports. New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is the guest speaker
Nominations for boys/girls Athlete of the Year, boys/girls Coach of the Year and boys/girls Team of the Year awards can still be submitted. The Coach of the Year honors are just two of the new awards to be presented. The Acadian Ambulance Courage Award and Spirit Award also are new.
The Courage Award will honor a coach or athlete who has overcome adversity through injury, illness or some other personal obstacle to become an inspiration for their school.
There has been some confusion about the Spirit Award. This award is designed to recognize an adult/parent/grandparent alumni or booster who has gone above and beyond what has been asked to help their school/team.
Please note that the nomination process is not a vote. Each team/individual only needs to be nominated. The Advocate sports staff also vote on the winners of the major awards.
The deadline for Athlete of the Year, Coach of the Year, Courage and Spirit awards is April 24. Nominations for Team of the Year are due May 2.
Click here to find the links to make nominations:
https://www.theadvocate.com/baton_rouge/sports/high_schools/article_ccad0d78-4f7a-11e9-9f21-ab25e38f2f32.html
To purchase tickets for this public event click on:
https://neworleans.boldtypetickets.com/events/83903639/the-advocates-star-of-star-sports-awards
A notable record
Scotlandville boys basketball coach Carlos Sample added a sixth LHSAA title to his resume last month. And now there is an updated career record to note for Sample.
The former Istrouma High standout and coach has a career record of 555-183. Which includes a 361-65 record at Scotlandville.
Prep notables
Former University High golfer Cameron LIttle, a sophomore at Copiah-Lincoln (Miss.) Community College, finished third in the medalist standings in leading his team to a runner-up finish in the Mississippi College Spring Invitational last week.
Little fired a 4-under 68 in the third and final round to finish with a 54-hole score of 2-under 214. Co-Lin finished second in the six-team field, which included five four-year universities.
• Catholic-Pointe Coupee sixth-grader Alayna Knight will compete in the Elks National Hoop Shoot finals set for April 26-27. Knight won the girls 10- to 11-year Seimone Augustus Hoop Shoot event and also won the Southwest Regional event held in Dallas.
• Port Allen High seeks a head volleyball coach for 2019. Send resume to Principal James Jackson at James.Jackson@wbrschools.net. or Athletic Director John Williams at John.Williams@wbrschools.net