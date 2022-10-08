BR.zacharywoodlawn.100722_013 MJ.JPG
CLASS 5A

1. Destrehan (6-0) beat Central Lafourche, 49-0

2. Karr (2-3) did not play

3. Catholic-Baton Rouge (5-1) beat Liberty, 58-21

4. Zachary (4-1) beat Woodlawn-BR, 33-6

5. Ruston (5-1) beat Alexandria, 48-23

6. Acadiana (5-1) beat Sam Houston, 50-16

7. John Curtis (5-1) beat Rummel, 36-0

8. Parkway (6-0) beat Southwood, 55-6

9. St. Augustine (4-1) plays Saturday

10. Brother Martin (4-2) beat Jesuit, 7-3

Others receiving votes: Rummel (4-2) lost to John Curtis, 36-0; West Monroe (4-1) beat Pineville, 54-0; C.E. Byrd (4-2) lost to Haughton, 23-14; Scotlandville (4-2) beat Central-BR, 53-27; East St. John (6-0) beat H.L. Bourgeois, 59-7; Southside (5-1) beat Comeaux, 42-6; Carencro (5-1) beat Lafayette, 40-30.

CLASS 4A

1. Westgate (5-1) lost to Teurlings Catholic, 30-22

2. Lafayette Christian (5-1) beat Northside, 56-21

3. St. Thomas More (5-1) beat North Vermilion, 42-0

4. Warren Easton (4-1) plays Saturday

5. Neville (4-2) beat Peabody, 53-0

6. De La Salle (6-0) beat Kenner Discovery, 38-7

7. Lutcher (5-1) beat South Terrebonne, 42-7

8. North DeSoto (6-0) beat Woodlawn-SH, 47-6

9. Teurlings Catholic (6-0) beat Westgate, 30-22

10. Opelousas (5-1) beat New Iberia, 40-21

Others receiving votes: West Feliciana (6-0) beat St. Michael, 44-30; Northwood-SH beat Evangel, 21-20; Leesville (5-1) beat Washington-Marion, 41-18; Plaquemine (6-0) beat Brusly, 43-14; Huntington (4-2) beat B.T. Washington-SH, 44-0; Belle Chasse (4-2) lost to Newman, 23-20; Cecilia (5-1) beat Breaux Bridge, 34-20; McDonogh #35 (5-1) beat Abramson, 56-0.

CLASS 3A

1. Union Parish (5-1) beat North Webster, 55-17

2. E.D. White (5-1) beat Patterson, 56-10

3. University (4-2) beat Tylertown, Miss., 42-0

4. Church Point (6-0) beat Port Barre, 60-0

5. Amite (4-2) lost to Bogalusa, 20-14

6. Madison Prep (4-2) beat Port Allen, 39-0

7. Abbeville (4-2) lost to St. Charles, 29-13

8. St. James (5-1) beat Lake Charles Prep, 46-27

9. Lake Charles Prep (3-3) lost to St. James, 46-27

10. Iowa (5-1) beat South Beauregard, 41-7

Others receiving votes: John F. Kennedy (5-1) beat Sarah T. Reed, 54-0; Carroll (5-0) beat Wossman, 26-18 (3 OT); Parkview Baptist (4-1) beat Glen Oaks, 49-7; Sterlington (3-3) beat Bastrop, 42-0; Bogalusa (5-1) beat Amite, 20-14.

CLASS 2A

1. Many (5-0) beat Mansfield, 61-18

2. Newman (5-1) Belle Chasse, 23-20

3. St. Charles Catholic (4-2) beat Abbeville, 29-13

4. North Caddo (4-2) lost to Calvary Baptist, 56-26

5. Mangham (5-1) beat Vidalia, 52-6

6. Dunham (5-1) beat Northeast, 72-14

7. Calvary Baptist (4-2) beat North Caddo, 56-26

8. Notre Dame (4-2) beat Lake Arthur, 63-14

9. Oak Grove (3-3) lost to Haynesville, 28-21

10. Episcopal-BR (6-0) beat Capitol, 55-20

Others receiving votes: Avoyelles (4-2) beat Oakdale, 68-34; Rosepine (5-1) beat Logansport, 42-22; Grand Lake (5-1) lost to Welsh, 43-7; Welsh (5-0) beat Grand lake, 43-7; General Trass (4-2) beat Ferriday, 22-16.

CLASS 1A

1. Homer (5-1) beat Plain Dealing, 68-0

2. Ouachita Christian (5-1) beat St. Frederick, 49-7

3. Logansport (4-2) lost to Rosepine, 42-22

4. Vermilion Catholic (6-0) beat Covenant Christian, 57-6

5. Southern Lab (3-2) beat Central Private, 46-0

6. Kentwood (5-1) beat Thrive Academy, 62-0

7. St. Frederick (4-2) lost to Ouachita Christian, 49-7

8. Riverside (5-1) beat St. Martin’s, 35-7

9. Glenbrook (6-0) beat Magnolia School, 67-44

10. Catholic-PC (6-0) beat Sacred Heart-VP, 42-14

Others receiving votes: Haynesville (5-1) beat Oak Grove, 28-21; Ascension Catholic (4-2) beat St. John, 49-0; Central Catholic (5-1) beat Centerville, 49-0; St. Martin’s (5-1) lost to Riverside, 35-7; Cedar Creek (4-2) beat River Oaks, 52-0.

