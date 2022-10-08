CLASS 5A
1. Destrehan (6-0) beat Central Lafourche, 49-0
2. Karr (2-3) did not play
3. Catholic-Baton Rouge (5-1) beat Liberty, 58-21
4. Zachary (4-1) beat Woodlawn-BR, 33-6
5. Ruston (5-1) beat Alexandria, 48-23
6. Acadiana (5-1) beat Sam Houston, 50-16
7. John Curtis (5-1) beat Rummel, 36-0
8. Parkway (6-0) beat Southwood, 55-6
9. St. Augustine (4-1) plays Saturday
10. Brother Martin (4-2) beat Jesuit, 7-3
Others receiving votes: Rummel (4-2) lost to John Curtis, 36-0; West Monroe (4-1) beat Pineville, 54-0; C.E. Byrd (4-2) lost to Haughton, 23-14; Scotlandville (4-2) beat Central-BR, 53-27; East St. John (6-0) beat H.L. Bourgeois, 59-7; Southside (5-1) beat Comeaux, 42-6; Carencro (5-1) beat Lafayette, 40-30.
CLASS 4A
1. Westgate (5-1) lost to Teurlings Catholic, 30-22
2. Lafayette Christian (5-1) beat Northside, 56-21
3. St. Thomas More (5-1) beat North Vermilion, 42-0
4. Warren Easton (4-1) plays Saturday
5. Neville (4-2) beat Peabody, 53-0
6. De La Salle (6-0) beat Kenner Discovery, 38-7
7. Lutcher (5-1) beat South Terrebonne, 42-7
8. North DeSoto (6-0) beat Woodlawn-SH, 47-6
9. Teurlings Catholic (6-0) beat Westgate, 30-22
10. Opelousas (5-1) beat New Iberia, 40-21
Others receiving votes: West Feliciana (6-0) beat St. Michael, 44-30; Northwood-SH beat Evangel, 21-20; Leesville (5-1) beat Washington-Marion, 41-18; Plaquemine (6-0) beat Brusly, 43-14; Huntington (4-2) beat B.T. Washington-SH, 44-0; Belle Chasse (4-2) lost to Newman, 23-20; Cecilia (5-1) beat Breaux Bridge, 34-20; McDonogh #35 (5-1) beat Abramson, 56-0.
CLASS 3A
1. Union Parish (5-1) beat North Webster, 55-17
2. E.D. White (5-1) beat Patterson, 56-10
3. University (4-2) beat Tylertown, Miss., 42-0
4. Church Point (6-0) beat Port Barre, 60-0
5. Amite (4-2) lost to Bogalusa, 20-14
6. Madison Prep (4-2) beat Port Allen, 39-0
7. Abbeville (4-2) lost to St. Charles, 29-13
8. St. James (5-1) beat Lake Charles Prep, 46-27
9. Lake Charles Prep (3-3) lost to St. James, 46-27
10. Iowa (5-1) beat South Beauregard, 41-7
Others receiving votes: John F. Kennedy (5-1) beat Sarah T. Reed, 54-0; Carroll (5-0) beat Wossman, 26-18 (3 OT); Parkview Baptist (4-1) beat Glen Oaks, 49-7; Sterlington (3-3) beat Bastrop, 42-0; Bogalusa (5-1) beat Amite, 20-14.
CLASS 2A
1. Many (5-0) beat Mansfield, 61-18
2. Newman (5-1) Belle Chasse, 23-20
3. St. Charles Catholic (4-2) beat Abbeville, 29-13
4. North Caddo (4-2) lost to Calvary Baptist, 56-26
5. Mangham (5-1) beat Vidalia, 52-6
6. Dunham (5-1) beat Northeast, 72-14
7. Calvary Baptist (4-2) beat North Caddo, 56-26
8. Notre Dame (4-2) beat Lake Arthur, 63-14
9. Oak Grove (3-3) lost to Haynesville, 28-21
10. Episcopal-BR (6-0) beat Capitol, 55-20
Others receiving votes: Avoyelles (4-2) beat Oakdale, 68-34; Rosepine (5-1) beat Logansport, 42-22; Grand Lake (5-1) lost to Welsh, 43-7; Welsh (5-0) beat Grand lake, 43-7; General Trass (4-2) beat Ferriday, 22-16.
CLASS 1A
1. Homer (5-1) beat Plain Dealing, 68-0
2. Ouachita Christian (5-1) beat St. Frederick, 49-7
3. Logansport (4-2) lost to Rosepine, 42-22
4. Vermilion Catholic (6-0) beat Covenant Christian, 57-6
5. Southern Lab (3-2) beat Central Private, 46-0
6. Kentwood (5-1) beat Thrive Academy, 62-0
7. St. Frederick (4-2) lost to Ouachita Christian, 49-7
8. Riverside (5-1) beat St. Martin’s, 35-7
9. Glenbrook (6-0) beat Magnolia School, 67-44
10. Catholic-PC (6-0) beat Sacred Heart-VP, 42-14
Others receiving votes: Haynesville (5-1) beat Oak Grove, 28-21; Ascension Catholic (4-2) beat St. John, 49-0; Central Catholic (5-1) beat Centerville, 49-0; St. Martin’s (5-1) lost to Riverside, 35-7; Cedar Creek (4-2) beat River Oaks, 52-0.