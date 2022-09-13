After further review, the status of Liberty running back Kaleb Jackson will be a week-to-week thing. Jackson has been ruled out for a Week 3 game against Denham Springs.
First-year Liberty coach Korey Lindsey shot down rumors that Jackson, an LSU commitment, suffered a broken ankle in the second half of the Patriots’ Week 1 loss to Southern Lab. Liberty hosts Denham Springs on Friday at Olympia Stadium.
“It’s a sprain … not a break,” Lindsey said. “He is in a walking boot, which allows him to attend all his classes. We’re going to take it slow and make sure Kaleb is comfortable and ready on his terms to come back.
“My job as a coach is to do the right thing by players health-wise and otherwise. I’ve been there as a player, and I know what it feels like. Sometimes, you want to play and your body isn’t ready.”
Lindsey said Jackson continues to be a presence on the sideline. Jackson did upper body workouts on the sidelines during Monday’s practice and offered encouragement to teammates.
LSWA polls
Zachary (2-0) is the lone Baton Rouge area team to claim a No. 1 ranking in the LSWA’s high school football polls.
The Broncos received all eight first-place votes and remained atop the Class 5A poll after a 40-21 victory over John Curtis last Friday.
A 17-14 loss to Rummel on Friday dropped U-High out of the top spot in Class 3A. The Cubs, who are No. 2 behind Union Parish, got two first-place votes.
Cross country polls
Best in three out of four? That is the story for Baton Rouge area cross country teams in the first Louisiana Track & Field Coaches Association polls.
St. Joseph’s Academy (large schools) and Episcopal (small schools) top the girls polls. Both schools received all 10 first-place votes.
Parkview Baptist grabbed the top spot in the small schools boys poll ahead of Episcopal and St. Michael. The Eagles received nine first-place votes. Jesuit got all 10 first-place votes and leads the large schools boys poll where Catholic High is ranked fifth.
Eunice honoring Carrier
Zachary High head track coach/assistant football coach Chris Carrier is being inducted into the Eunice High Sports Hall of Fame on Friday night.
Carrier, a former LSU safety, helped lead the Bobcats to the win the Class 3A football title in 1982. He was a three-sport athlete at Eunice.
Football leaders sought
The Advocate asks Baton Rouge area football schools to submit their two-game leaders to us by noon Wednesday through our online form or by sending the information in an email to Robin Fambrough at rfambrough@theadvocate.com.
We seek rushing, passing, receiving, punting and scoring leaders. Here is a breakdown:
Rushing: Number of carries, total yards and touchdowns.
Passing: Passes completed, attempted, had intercepted, total yards and TDs.
Receiving: Number of catches, total yards and TDs.
Punting: Number of punts, total yards and average.
Scoring: Include touchdowns, extra points, field goals and two-point conversions. Note: passing TDs do not count as points scored for a quarterback.