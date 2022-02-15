The potential U-High dynasty was in jeopardy.
The second-seeded Cubs generated little offensive friction throughout the first half of Tuesday night’s boys Division III soccer state championship game as No. 1 Vandebilt Catholic was out for revenge in a rematch of its 2020 finals loss.
But if there’s one thing U-High learned in its third trip to the state title game in four years, it’s that all it takes to change a game is one lucky strike.
With two minutes to play before half, Hill Mittendorf picked up a rebound, juggled the ball to himself and sent a midair volley 15 yards into the back of the net, breaking the stalemate and sending a jolt of energy through the Cubs. The game was never the same.
From a dynasty in jeopardy to a dynasty secured with a dominant 3-0 win, U-High is back on top of the soccer world.
“We felt fortunate to get that bounce and that finish,” Mittendorf said. “The first half didn’t go how we wanted it to. But at halftime, the main sentiment was that the job wasn’t finished.”
Mittendorf’s night wasn’t done, either. In the 68th minute, the junior put another shot in the net from the top of the box to make it 3-0.
Rider Holcomb was credited with the assist, which — along with his penalty kick goal in the 44th minute — earned Holcomb the game’s Most Outstanding Player honors. Holcomb scored the game-winning goal in extra time to beat Vandebilt in the 2020 final 1-0.
Mittendorf is the fourth in his family to play for a state soccer title at U-High and third to win one, joining his older siblings Lily and Kramer in hoisting the trophy at the end of the year.
“None of us, other than the seniors, played in a state championship before,” Mittendorf said. “It took a while for us to settle in. But once we settled in, we came into our own and kept the ball a little more.”
Both coaches knew whoever scored first would gain a significant edge in momentum, and both agreed Mittendorf’s shot changed the course of the game.
U-High coach Chris Mitchell credited the Terriers with their effective, direct game plan that was similar to what the Cubs saw back in December when the teams tied 0-0. That seemed to flip after the goal.
“(The goal) settled us in,” Mitchell said. “It got us back to our game plan and style of play. It was very obvious in the second half we stepped up our game and did such a great job.”
Vandebilt had a handful of strong tries on the goal in the second half but never mustered the same energy it had in the early minutes of the first half.
Both teams finished with eight shots each.
“(The goal) changed the game,” Vandebilt coach Charles Champagne said. “One of the things we talked about was not giving up free kicks and throw ins in the final third. To give it up right before the half was huge. And then we give up the PK and then we’re chasing the game after that.”