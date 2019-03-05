LAKE CHARLES — Basketball can provide ties that bind players and teams together.
The stories of defending Division III champion The Dunham School and two teams that were runners-up a year ago, Division III Episcopal and Division II University, play out that way.
All three schools used to complete in the same Class 2A district. Now the trio will play different opponents on the same semifinals day at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Boys Basketball tournament at Burton Coliseum.
Of the three, top-seeded University (20-12) is the only team facing a tourney rematch. The Cubs meet defending champion St. Thomas More (20-10), the No. 4 seed, at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. The teams met in the 2018 title game and STM won 65-55.
“Both teams are different than last year,” U-High coach Joe Spencer said. “But when you play St. Thomas More you know what you will get, starting with their defense and diamond trap. Both of us had guys step into new positions who have played well.”
U-High’s game concludes the local action that starts at 11:30 a.m. with top-seeded Dunham (26-5) taking on traditional Riverside Academy (15-16), a No. 4 seed. The other Division III semifinal at 1:15 p.m. is third-seeded Episcopal (27-5) vs. No. 2 Metairie Park Country Day (22-11).
Dunham and Episcopal swapped semifinal foes this season. Two last-second shots — one that put Episcopal in the final and other that gave Dunham its title-game win over Episcopal in the battle of two District 8-2A teams were notable. Another 8-2A team, Port Allen, has already advanced to a Friday title game in 2A.
“The one thing I can promise you we won’t do is overlook Riverside,” Dunham coach Jonathan Pixley said. “They are still one of the top programs in the state. They graduated a number of guys, but if you check their scores over the last half of the year you can see they have gotten better.”
In Country Day, Episcopal faces another traditional power, one that EHS coach Chris Beckman is familiar with.
“I am good friends with Mike (McGuire, Country Day coach) and their program is one of the best year in and year out,” Beckman said. “They are very good and we know we have to limit the touches for (Justin) Ibieta and No. 5 (Kaleb Jenkins).
“We graduated six seniors and this group has come so far. Everyone knows their role and we have guys who has stepped up to gave us more offense. That is something we’ll need.”
Personnel wise, Dunham has the most prolific offense with Carlos Stewart averaging over 20 points a game and 6-foot-6 senior Jordan Wright averaging 19 a game.
Brandon Garrido leads Episcopal with a 17.9 scoring average. The top U-High scorer, Clemson football signee, Bryton Constantin continues to be sidelined with a leg injury that happened in the final regular season game at Baker. Milan Mejia averages 10.8 points a game for the Cubs.
U-High been in the semifinals or better every year since 2013 and won titles from 2014-16.