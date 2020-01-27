Boys
1. Scotlandville (25-3): The Hornets lost to the No. 1-ranked team nationally, Montverde Academy but are still the top team on this list without a doubt.
2. Catholic (25-2): Add two more wins for the Bears, whose current streak is seven in a row.
3. East Ascension (20-6): The Spartans are one of the hottest teams around any part of the state with 11 straight wins, including a solid win over rival St. Amant Friday.
4. Zachary (21-4) and Walker (17-6): Zachary had one win last week and faces Catholic at the end of this week; Walker bounced back from a couple of losses to net two wins last week.
6. Madison Prep (17-5): The Class 3A Chargers appear to have navigated a rough patch and now have four straight wins.
7. University (19-3): The 3A Cubs split their games last week and host Jehovah-Jireh in their next notable challenge Tuesday.
8. Jehovah-Jireh (19-16): A win over 2A power Episcopal last week for Class C Jehovah-Jireh, a team that is finally healthy.
9. Dunham (15-8): The 2A Tigers have played one of the area’s most challenging schedules and face Port Allen Tuesday for another one.
10. Plaquemine (18-8): Four straight wins since a close loss to Brusly puts the Class 4A Green Devils in the top 10.
On the outside looking in: Brusly, Episcopal, McKinley, McKinley, Parkview Baptist, Port Allen.
Girls
1. Lee (17-4): The 4A Patriots bounced back from a loss to 5A power Ouachita by notching a big win over McKinley in an EBR tourney final rematch.
2. Doyle (21-3): Two more wins for the Tigers, the LHSAA 2A power ratings leader last week, were notable.
3. University (16-7): A loss to Class 5A power John Curtis last week does not keep the 3A Cubs from moving up the list this week.
4. Zachary (20-5): Despite a loss to 2A power St. Thomas Aquinas, the Broncos remain the favorite in 4-5A.
5. McKinley (13-9): The 5-5A Panthers also split games last week and still seek a key surge as the end of the season nears.
6. East Iberville (23-4): The Class 1A Tigers dropped two games to 5A teams last week, a sequence that should pay off once the postseason begins.
6. Madison Prep (12-13): Yes, the 3A Chargers are making a big move up, with four straight wins, including a 15-point victory over Brusly last week. Tough early schedule is paying off for MPA.
7. Walker (19-8): The 4-5A Wildcats have flipped the season script by winning eight of their past nine games, including five in a row.
8. French Settlement (21-4): A loss to district rival Doyle last week is notable but does not take this team out of the top group.
9. Brusly (22-4): That loss to Madison Prep may serve as an eye-opener that helps as the 3A Panthers prep for the playoffs.
10. St. Michael (14-8) and Episcopal (17-5): Class 4A St. Michael saw a six-game winning streak end, but then started 7-4A play with a win. Episcopal of 2A/Division III has a three-game win streak.
On the outside looking in: Albany, Denham Springs, Dutchtown, East Ascension, Parkview Baptist, St. Amant.